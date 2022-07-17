UN Foundation recognises 19-year-old Nigerian twin sisters for their humanitarian work

Nineteen-year-old Nigerian twin sisters, popularly known as De Nsentip Twins, Uforo and Eduek Nsentip, have recently been recognised and featured in United Nations (UN) Foundation’s official website for their several community-based interventions.

The Akwa Ibom State born-and-bred young ladies, who are currently second-year medical students of the University of Uyo and also the founders of the Nsentip Twins Foundation, have been working in the humanitarian space since they were 17 years old.

The twins were featured in Equal Everywhere website, a publication of the UN Foundation, whose aim is to bring the UN and its partners together to achieve systematic change and community support for girls and woman across countries, sectors and issues.

According to Uforo, they are gender advocates, and through their work on education and storytelling, they are helping girls and women gain confidence, learn essential life skills to reach their full potential, and defy social stigmas and societal expectations.

On their motivation for their charity work, Eduek noted that they want to be and to build the change they hope to see in the world. She added that seeing the great works of celebrity activists like Priyanka Chopra, Malala Yousafzai, and Angelina Jolie inspired them to join the movement for a better and sustainable world.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

According to them, their projects, executed through their foundation, which aims at achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), include the Girls Community for Change project; mentorship programmes for female tweens, teens, and young adults; adolescent sexual and reproductive health sensitisation; and girls and womens rights advocacy.

They said they have reached over 5,000 girls and women with their mentorship programmes. They expressed hope that with more support, they plan to impact over one million girls and women globally in years to come.

On how the world would look like when girls and women are equal everywhere, Eduek said, “There will be fairness, equality, and justice when it comes to the law. Discrimination and harmful stereotypes will be eradicated, leading to a higher quality of life for everyone.”

While answering the same question, Uforo said, “We are hopeful for a future in which girls will realise that when society confines them to a box, their determination breaks its walls; and when the society calls them failures, their ambitions prove them wrong.”