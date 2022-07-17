How Osinbajo declared confidence in Nigerian doctors

Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo who underwent a successful surgical operation on Saturday in Lagos has declared his confidence in Nigerian doctors home and abroad.

Although his doctors advised him to consider doing the surgical operation to correct a fracture on his right femur (thigh bone) abroad, the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo insisted on using a Nigerian hospital and medical experts for the procedure.

According to sources close to Duchess International Hospital where the operation took place on Saturday, some of the government and private practice doctors of the VP made the suggestion because the going abroad option is often usually considered by such class of patients and at times the option could also seem more seamless.

But one of the doctors who coordinated the whole operation, Dr Yemi Onabowale, who is the founder of the Reddington Hospital was quoted to have said “the VP was clear that he had confidence in Nigerian doctors both at home and abroad and would prefer they handle the operation.”

His preference to have the surgery done in Nigeria is also being regarded as a major boost for the government’s oft-stated objective of reversed medical tourism as some voices in the healthcare sector have expressed excitement at the VP’s choice.

The VP was also said to have argued that doing the operation in Nigeria would not only encourage Nigerian doctors who are among the best anywhere in the world, but it would also help develop the capacity here in Nigeria and further build on the medical infrastructure in the country.

Confirming the story, a senior presidency official who pleaded anonymity said it was true the VP was given the option to go abroad but opted to do it here.

“The VP’s view is that most people don’t even know the facilities exist here. Besides, we have some of the best doctors available anywhere,” the official disclosed





Since the news of the successful surgery went out many Nigerians have received it warmly including groups of doctors like some NMA chapters and other public intellectuals.