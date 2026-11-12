APC-PCC condemns attack on NDC supporters in Lagos

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC-PCC) has condemned Thursday’s attacks on supporters of the opposition Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Lagos.

Checks revealed that hoodlums armed with cutlasses, cudgels and stones invaded the venue of the town hall meeting in the Oregun area of Lagos, disrupted proceedings and sent participants scampering for safety.

Dele Alake, spokesperson for the APC-PCC, expressed dissatisfaction with the violent attacks at political gatherings “targeted at party supporters and political leaders across party lines”.

The statement urged security agencies to be more proactive in curtailing such unsavoury incidents, apprehending perpetrators and ensuring that their masterminds face the full wrath of the law.

The statement read: “We have observed the recent spate of violent attacks at political gatherings in parts of the country. The reported attacks in Edo, Cross River and Gombe, and other violence targeted at party supporters and political leaders across party lines are condemnable.

“Our campaign strongly condemns the disruption of today’s scheduled town hall meeting of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Lagos.

“As we proceed with the electioneering campaign, political parties, politicians and supporters must restrain themselves and avoid acts that could create needless crises and public disorder.

“We call on the security agencies to be more responsive and alert in preventing political violence of any type and ensure instigators and perpetrators are apprehended and punished in accordance with the law.

“Political parties and candidates are enjoined to campaign on issues that uplift the lives of Nigerians and not to instigate violence at political events.”