FG lauds Abiodun for reviving industrial park project in Ogun

The Federal Government has lauded the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, for reviving the industrial park project, which had remained stalled for several years.

The Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Senator John Enoh, gave the commendation on Thursday during the groundbreaking ceremony of the Lee Group Industrial Park, located along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

He noted that the governor’s commitment to development, even with only a few months remaining in his administration, demonstrated a leadership disposition focused on sustainable development rather than immediate political considerations.

He applauded the industrial development drive in the state, describing Ogun State’s emergence as Nigeria’s leading industrial hub as a product of purposeful leadership, investor-friendly policies and a conducive business environment.

Enoh said the increasing influx of investors into Ogun State was evidence of the confidence the business community had developed in the Abiodun administration, stressing that no investor would commit huge resources to an environment where leadership and policies did not guarantee the protection of investments.

The minister said, “I think that the judgment of history will be fair to this man. It will be fair to him. That’s what leadership is about. Leadership is not about the end of a tenure, not about the next election; it is about the future generation. Let me thank you, sir. Let me thank you for your leadership.”

The minister also praised the Lee Group for its enduring confidence in Nigeria, recalling that the company had remained committed to the country through challenging economic periods when several businesses withdrew their investments.

He urged traditional rulers and community leaders to give the project maximum support, noting that the industrial park would not only stimulate economic activities but also transform the fortunes of its host communities.

Governor Abiodun, in his remarks, described the industrial park as another significant milestone in his administration’s determination to consolidate Ogun State’s position as a preferred destination for industrial investment.

He said the project, which would house the Lee Group’s first industrial park in the state, would open up extensive opportunities for small and medium-scale enterprises, local suppliers, service providers and other businesses that would support its operations.

The governor explained that the proposed manufacturing activities would cover personal and home care products, footwear, leather processing, food processing, bakery production and recycling, adding that the establishment of the Aspira flagship factory and S.F.M. footwear production facilities would encourage the utilisation of locally sourced raw materials.

Abiodun said he was particularly encouraged by the project’s emphasis on value addition, backward integration and environmental sustainability, noting that the proposed integration of leather processing and footwear accessory production would strengthen local manufacturing and industrial linkages.

He disclosed that the industrial park was projected to generate up to 15,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities upon completion and commencement of operations.

Abiodun said the jobs would benefit young people, skilled professionals, artisans, technicians and residents of surrounding communities, while the project would also prioritise local employment, skills development, technology transfer and the nurturing of indigenous managerial and technical talents.

The governor stressed that residents of host communities must not merely live around the industrial development but should be active participants in its economic opportunities and benefits.

He assured the Lee Group of the state government’s continued institutional support and commitment to maintaining an investor-friendly environment, while urging local entrepreneurs, SMEs, suppliers and service providers to position themselves to take advantage of the opportunities the project would create.