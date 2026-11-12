Lagos 2027: Thugs disrupt NDC town hall, chase supporters

Armed hoodlums on Thursday disrupted a town hall meeting organised by the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Oregun area of Lagos State, attacking supporters and forcing participants to flee for safety.

The attackers, armed with cutlasses, cudgels and stones, stormed the venue at about 11am, disrupting proceedings and throwing the area into confusion.

Before the attack, the atmosphere at the venue had been peaceful, with supporters of the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, singing and dancing while awaiting the commencement of the meeting.

However, the situation changed when the hoodlums approached the venue from Kudirat Abiola Way, Oregun, and attempted to gain entry into the main hall.

They were initially resisted by NDC supporters before the situation degenerated into a confrontation.

A Nigerian Tribune correspondent, who was outside the venue, observed the hoodlums approaching the venue and overheard some of them speaking in Yoruba, suggesting that the NDC supporters were few and could easily be overpowered.

Some of the attackers were also heard asking their superiors for permission to invade the venue with firearms.

The ensuing pandemonium forced motorists plying Kudirat Abiola Way to make U-turns or take alternative routes, while pedestrians hurriedly fled the area to avoid being caught up in the violence.

The attack comes amid political realignments ahead of the 2027 general election.

Obi, who contested the 2023 presidential election on the platform of the Labour Party (LP), polled 582,454 votes in Lagos State, defeating the candidates of the APC and other parties in the state.

He is now the presidential candidate of the NDC, with former Kano State Governor Kwankwaso as his running mate for the 2027 election.