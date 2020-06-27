APC NWC dissolution: Oshiomhole bows, accepts fate

The immediate past national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, has said he has accepted the resolution of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) dissolving the National Working Committee while he was on suspension.

The APC NEC, which had Buhari in attendance, had dissolved the National working Committee over the crisis that engulfed the leadership of the party creating two factions of the party with each side led by Late Abiola Ajmobi and Victor Giadom.

Oshiomhole at a press conference that just ended in Abuja this afternoon said he has instructed his lawyers not to pursue any case against the NEC decision.

Details later …

