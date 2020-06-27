I am a 55 -year old mother of four children. For the past few weeks, I noticed that each time I lie down, I usually ended up with heartburns. I have taken different kinds of medications to no avail. I will appreciate your kind advice on what to do about the problem.

Imole (by SMS)

Heartburn occurs as a result of food and acid leaking from the stomach up into the food pipe, or esophagus. Common causes of heartburn while lying down include, consuming particular foods, eating too close to bedtime, and taking certain prescription medications. Heartburn while lying down may also be a sign of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). As a person swallows their food, it passes through the esophagus and into the stomach through a band of muscle called the esophageal sphincter. The esophageal sphincter acts as a valve to the stomach, keeping food from moving back into the esophagus. Sometimes, the esophageal sphincter may fail to close completely, allowing acid and food to leak from the stomach up into the esophagus. When this occurs, it causes the burning sensation that people call heartburn. Most of the time, dietary and lifestyle changes with some prescribed antacids can help control heartburn symptoms. If these do not work, your doctor may consider a surgical intervention.

