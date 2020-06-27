Two dead in Bauchi tanker explosion

Two people have reportedly lost their lives in Azare, headquarters of Katagum LGA in Bauchi State following a fire outbreak.

Reports have it that the incident occurred at about 3 am on Friday when a petrol tanker exploded shortly after it had offloaded its contents at a filling station in the town.

A source told our correspondent that the tanker was going out of the town when a live electricity wire fell on it causing it to explode, a development that caused confusion in the town forcing people to rush out of their homes for safety.

The incident was said to have occurred at the First Bank roundabout along the General Hospital Road within the Azare town known to be a busy area of the town.

It was in the process of scampering for safety that the two people, who were trapped in the tanker, believed to be the driver and his motor boy were burnt to death. Their bodies were later evacuated and deposited at the General Hospital morgue.

When contacted, Bauchi State Police Command through its PPRO, DSP Ahmed Wakili, confirmed the incident but said that the information he had as of the time of filing this report was very scanty, promising to get in touch with the Area Command in Azare for more details.

