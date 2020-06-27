Ajimobi died from multiple organ failure, Lagos govt reveals

THE Lagos State government has explained that the immediate past governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, died from multiple organ failure following complications from COVID-19 infection.

The state Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, made this revelation on his verified Twitter handle, even as he expressed regret over the passing of the former governor.

According to the commissioner, former Governor Ajimobi died on Thursday at First Cardiology Consultants, a private COVID-19-approved care facility in Lagos, following multiple organ failure resulting from COVID-19 infection.

He, on behalf of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the entire COVID-19 response team in Lagos State, condoled with the Ajimobi family and the people of Oyo State on the death of the former governor, praying God to grant his soul peaceful rest.

“We regret the death of the immediate past governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, who passed, at First Cardiology Consultants, a private COVID-19-approved care facility in Lagos State.

“The former governor died from multiple organ failure following complications from COVID-19 infection. “On behalf of COVID19 Lagos Incident Commander @ jidesanwoolu and the entire #COVID19Lagos response team, we convey our heartfelt condolences to the family of the former governor and the people of Oyo State.

May his soul rest in peace,” the commissioner said. Meanwhile, supporters, political associates, friends and well-wishers thronged the Ibadan residence of late Senator Ajimobi, on Friday, in the hope of paying their last respects to the former governor only to be told that the burial had been rescheduled.

Following Ajimobi’s death on Thursday, the information had circulated that the former governor would be buried on Friday at his Oluyole residence in accordance with Islamic rites. However, the information was invalidated on Friday morning, with Ajimobi’s media aide, Mr Bolaji Tunji, stating that funeral details would be announced later.

Speaking with journalists in Ibadan, Tunji pointed out that Ajimobi would be given a private burial with only family members in attendance. According to him, this is to ensure that the burial is done in compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

“With deep sadness and deep regret but in total submission to the will of Almighty Allah, we announce the transition of His Excellency, Senator Ishaq Abiola Adeyemi Ajimobi, which sad event occurred during a brief illness on Thursday, June 25, 2020. He was aged 70. “Burial will be strictly a family affair, in line with existing safety protocols and will not hold today, Friday,” Tunji wrote in a statement.

Among callers at late governor’s residence was his former deputy, Mr Moses Adeyemo, who described the loss of his boss as a tragedy to the All Progressives Congress (APC), Oyo State and Nigeria as a whole. He described as noteworthy Ajimobi’s intelligence and resoluteness in doing whatever he set his mind to.

Also, the former caretaker chairman of Oluyole Local Government, Mr Ayodeji Abass-Aleshinloye, described Ajimobi as a brilliant leader, a charismatic and intelligent individual and the pillar of the Oyo APC.

A former Head of Service, Mr Soji Eniade, praised the former governor for being passionate about the socioeconomic development of Oyo State.

Secretary of the state chapter of the APC, Mr Mojeed Olaoya, said Ajimobi’s death had created a big vacuum in the party. Alhaji Umar Farouk Arisekola- Alao, one of Ajimobi’s former commissioners and a son of the late Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Alhaji Abdul-Azeez Arisekola-Alao, described Ajimobi as leader and father of modern of Oyo State, saying he is irreplaceable in the politics of the state.

