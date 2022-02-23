APC members in Imo defect to PDP

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday saw its members abandon the ruling party and defect to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Prominent among those that defected was the former state chairman of PDP, Chief Charles Babatunde Ezekwem, former Commissioner for Foreign Affairs under Governor Hope Uzodimma, Febian Ihekweme, Frank Onwumere former LGA Chairman of Okigwe among others.

Speaking at the reception for the National Secretary of PDP, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, organised by the state party chapter in Owerri which attracted party chieftains from various parts of the country, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State called for synergy, unity of purpose among members for the party to regain power both at the state and national levels.

He said: “Nigerians are angry, and frustrated because the APC has failed them and we should all unite and push them away and reclaim our positions both at the national and state-level.”

He, however, warned against any form of factions among members of the party, adding that propaganda, blackmail and all forms of sabotage must be avoided for us to present a common front.

He described the APC as a house divided against itself which he said manifested in its inability to hold its national convention.

He said: “A party that is unable to hold its convention, is it fit to rule Nigeria? Look as at how PDP organised its convention without rancour and this is the only party that is fit to rule the nation”.

He warned the Imo electorates that the greatest mistake they would make is to allow Governor Uzodimma to come back to power.

Also speaking, a former Governor of Imo State, Chief Emeka Ihedioha advised members of the party to be careful of those who might want to destabilise the party in order to pave way for other parties to secure victories.

The chairman BOT of the party Senator Wale Jubril said that a PDP controlled Federal Government next year will reposition the economy, tackle the security challenges rocking the nation, embark on massive provision of infrastructure as well as job creation for the youths.

He described Senator Anyanwu as a seasoned politician and a technocrat who had brought honour to the party through exemplary services.

He, therefore, pleaded with members of the party to vote massively for the party to end their sufferings and hardship.