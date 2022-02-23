Reps ask FG to pay N40m to families of 2 students of FGC Keffi

The House of Representatives on Wednesday asked Federal Government to pay the sum of N20 million each as compensation to the parents of Miss Ojima Favour Tony-Omali and Miss Glory Sabo Gajere who died during a fire outbreak at the Federal Government College, Keffi, Nasarawa State.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of the report of the House Committee on Basic Education and Services, chaired by Hon. Julius Ihonvbere.

The lawmakers also tasked the Federal Ministry of Education to write a commendation letter to Mr Cyril Ajochi with a view to commending him for his ability to bring out the three trapped students from the said Hostel and present him for honour in the next World Teachers’ Day.

According to the report, the lawmakers also directed the Federal Ministry of Education to write a letter of unreserved apology to the parents of Miss Favour Ojima Omali and Miss Gloria Sabo Gajere for the negligence of the management of the College that led to their untimely death.

In the same vein, the House resolved that the burnt College Hostel be named after Miss Ojima Favour Tony – Omali and Miss Glory Sabo Gajere or simply called Ojima and Glory Hostel for paying the supreme price occasioned by incessant fire outbreaks in the College’s history.

The House also mandated the Ministry to ensure that building codes are strictly adhered to in future construction of Federal Unity Colleges (FUCs’).

The lawmakers also stated that the existing hostels in FUCs’ should be redesigned to accommodate Porter’s Apartments within the hostels and the construction of new ones in the nearest future should be designed in that manner.

They also underscored the need for the provision of firefighting equipment in all hostels in the Federal Unity Colleges and ensure periodic training of all students in FUCs on how to apply lives saving equipment with a view to averting any fire outbreak in the future.

The lawmakers also called on the authorities to ensure provisions of solar lights in the nooks and crannies of FUCs to aid visibility at night, just as they stressed the need for the Principal and Hostels Porters to reside in the Colleges at all times.

The lawmakers also stressed the need to check corruption in the award of contracts in Federal Unity Colleges and urged the Federal Ministry of Education should be responsible for the payment of all outstanding hospital bills incurred by the parents of Juan Joshua and subsequent treatment until she is stabilized /healed.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Ambitious appointed public officials Ambitious appointed public officials

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Ambitious appointed public officials Ambitious appointed public officials