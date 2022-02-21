We’ve been on same salary scale for 13 years, says UI ASUU chairman

Chairman, Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Ibadan chapter, Professor Ayo Akinwole has stressed the union’s call on the federal government to sign and implement the renegotiated agreement reached between the two parties.

Akinwole said the union’s insistence on implementation of the new agreement is epitomized by that ASUU had remained on the same salary scale for 13 years.

Over the years, the ASUU Chairman said the morale of the academic staff remained dampened owing to the failure of the federal government to sign the renegotiated agreement, roll out the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS), pay unpaid earned academic allowances.

According to Akinwole, in a statement, the nation’s education system continued to suffer the consequences of the failure of the federal government to commit more funds into the revitalization of universities.

Akinwole said: “The federal government lacks integrity. It is sad. The government cannot be trusted longer.

“We have been on the same salary scale for 13 years and it is even shameful to show anyone your payslip.

“When compared to the work we do, we have sacrificed for Nigeria to the detriment of our wellbeing and this is already dampening the morale of our people.

“Federal government should sign the renegotiated agreement, implement it, roll out UTAS, pay unpaid earned academic allowances, commit more funds into the revitalization of universities.”

He added that owing to the failure of federal government to recruit more staff and commit more resources to universities, several ASUU members had died while others had exited the country in search of greener pastures.

Consequently, he urged parents to impress it on the government to sign the new welfare package for ASUU, adding, “if we fail to fight for our rights, the slave merchants in Government will continue to trade with our future and future of the children of the masses.”

He, especially, chided Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu and the federal government for nonchalant attitude such that it failed to heed its several warnings before the declaration of the present ASUU strike.

