APC members defect to PDP in Kogi

Some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have decamped from the party to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi local government council of the Kogi State.

The leader of the defectors, Alhaji Abdullahi Isah from Gegu South, who spoke on behalf of others, said they decided to join the PDP because of the injustice meted on them by the APC leadership.

According to the spokesman, their decision was informed by their effort to fulfil the desire of their teeming supporters spread across the eleven wards in Kogi local government area.

“With Hon. Shaba Ibrahim as the flagbearer of PDP to the House of Representatives and Hon TJ Yusuf for Kogi West Senatorial District, we believe that PDP has the best team. How can we remain in a party that is undemocratic, where some few individuals in the name of GYBist turn the party we laboured to their private limited company?” he queried.

He explained that before arriving at a conclusion of leaving the APC, several efforts to resolve issues of the promised made by Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, in 2019 that Koton Karfe would present Lokoja/Kogi Federal Constituency candidate, instead the aspirant from Kogi was legally excluded through thuggery and undemocratic method.

Isah appealed to all lovers of democracy and supporters of justice, equity and fairness in Kogi Local Government as well as other loyalists across Lokoja/Kogi Federal Constituency to vote PDP to ensure its victory at all levels.





“Those in support of our leaders political ideology were deceived and treated unjustly, hence the need for us to leave the party for another political party where we feel we shall be accommodated and treated justly,” he said.

Also speaking, one of the defectors, Hon. Musa Salihu, a former chieftain of APC in Lokoja Kogi Federal Constituency, confirmed the defection.

He, however, didn’t elaborate on the reason behind the decision.

Welcoming the decampees, member representing Lokoja/Kogi Federal Constituency, Hon. Shaba Ibrahim, assured them that the umbrella is large enough to accommodate everyone willing to join the progressive team.

The lawmaker said the PDP would return to power come 2023, stressing that “with the current situation Nigerians find themselves under the maladministration of APC at all levels, PDP would rescue the nation when we return to power in 2023.”

In his own remarks, PDP Kogi West Senatorial candidate, Hon. Tajudeen Yusuf, who was overwhelmed with the numbers of APC members that dumped the party, promised to provide dividends of democracy if given the mandate.

He described APC as an amalgamation of bad omens, whose aims and objectives include, insecurity, unemployment, and poverty among many, hence need to be rejected at the poll.

He appealed to the people of Kogi Federal Constituency to embrace PDP, which said would rescue them from the current situation in the country.

The numbers of APC members that dumped the party across the 11 wards include; Odaki – 50, Ukwo 63, Akpasu 68 and Chikara North 40.

Others are Chikara South – 222, Irenodu – 67 Gegu North – 74, Gegu South – 244, Tawari – 119, KKF South-East – 185 and Girinya – 366 respectively.