Fire razes shops, houses as petrol-laden tanker falls in Lokoja

Several shops and houses have been burnt in Ganaja village of Ajaokuta LGA when a petrol-laden tanker fell in the night on Saturday.

Tribune Online reliably gathered that the incident occurred on Sunday evening when some people were trying to scoop the fuel.

The eyewitness report said a man was alleged to have lit a cigarette nearby the area, causing the fire outbreak.

As of the time of report no human casualty was recorded, except for burnt shops and houses.

Efforts are ongoing to put off the inferno as men of the NSCDC alongside other sister security agencies control the crisis.

