Professor Angwe emerges NNPP governorship candidate

Professor Bem Angwe has been returned unopposed as the governorship candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) for the 2023 governorship elections in Benue State.

The immediate past Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission was announced the winner by the Chairman of the Benue State NNPP Electoral Committee/Returning Officer, Mallam Rabiu Abubakar.

The primary was conducted at Eunnyland Resort, Makurdi, with delegates from across the 23 local government areas in the North Central state in attendance.

Mallam Abubakar disclosed that “Having satisfied all the requirements in our guidelines, Prof. Bem Angwe is hereby declared the winner of the NNPP Governorship primary election in Benue State and return.”

While commending the delegates for their peaceful conduct throughout the process, the Secretary of the Electoral Committee Alex Amadi urged the delegates to extend the orderliness to the general election.

The NNPP party chairman in the state, Group Capt. Steve Adah (Rtd) while congratulating Prof. Angwe on his victory urged the NNPP party faithful to carry out civil engagements for the 2023 victory of Prof. Angwe and all the party’s flag bearers vying for various elective positions.

Delivering his acceptance speech, the NNPP candidate said he was determined to defeat candidates of the two predominant political parties, the People’s Democratic Party( PDP), the All Progressives Congress (APC) and other political parties that have filed governorship flag bearers ahead of next year’s election.

Prof. Angwe commended the delegates while also assuring the electorate in Benue State of quality administration that would guarantee dividends of democracy to the People.

Prof. Angwe the former Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission of Nigeria has taught International Humanitarian Law and Human Rights Law at the University of Jos for 18years.

He served in the capacity of Deputy Dean as well as Head of Department, International Law and Jurisprudence, Faculty of Law, University of Jos, HOD private law department.

He has attended many human rights courses at the American University, and the Centre for Human Rights at the University of Pretoria, South Africa amongst others. He has also participated in many international and national human rights conferences, workshops and seminars both as a resource person and as a discussant.

In public service, Prof Angwe has had a distinguished career and served as a Special Adviser to the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.