ANLCA taskforce receive motorcycles, vehicles to combat sharp practices

The Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) western zone chapter inaugurated task force has received operational motorcycles and vehicles to combat sharp practices at the port.

Recall that the association had recently set up the task force to check revenue leakages and corruption among the government agencies at the nation’s ports.

Speaking at the official presentation of the vehicles and motorcycles in Apapa recently, the Vice President of ANLCA, Dr Kayode Farinto, said the efforts already put in place by the taskforce will send a warning signal to those who are in the practice of supporting illegality.

According to him “I want to commend the zone for this laudable project. The licensed customs agents have been erroneously blackmailed and given different names as if we are the bad eggs of the society. With this effort, it will send a signal to whoever is into bad practices in the society.

“The modus operandi and terms of reference have been given to them. We will not support any illegality; however let me also say we are going to invoke the Monroe Doctrine, which is if a cargo has been genuinely released by Customs, nobody has powers to arrest that cargo again. If such cargo is however arrested, then the Custom officer that released such cargo must be arrested too. That is the Monroe Doctrine.

While appealing to its members to be patriotic citizens and not get involved in the clearance of hard drugs, Farinto urged the eastern zone of the association to take a cue from the western zone taskforce in setting up theirs.

