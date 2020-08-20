How commercial banks security extort us along port access roads —Truckers

Investigation has revealed that security checkpoints along major ports access roads like Wharf road, Creek road, Liverpool road and Marine road are mostly mounted at night by security officials contracted by many of the commercial banks located along these ports access roads for security purposes.

Disclosing this to the Nigerian Tribune exclusively, Spokesman for the Council of Maritime Transport Unions and Associations (COMTUA), Alhaji Inuwa Abdullahi explained that these checkpoints are quickly dismantled when dawn is approaching, and are always mounted once it’s past midnight.

According to Alhaji Inuwa Abdullahi, “The extortion happens mostly at nights, when most offices have closed for the day. The extortion happens in two ways; firstly from security officials stationed at diversionary routes along roads that are being repaired, and secondly from security officials contracted to guard commercial banks along the ports access roads.

“For the diversionary routes, you know that the Marine Bridge is being repaired, and along a section of that bridge, one lane has been closed. The other lane that is open has been collapsed into two lanes through a diversion on top of the bridge.

“At nights, the security officials stationed at that diversion point on top of the bridge demand money from truckers that seek to enter the port to drop empty containers or get jobs. Also, in the dead of the night, security officials contracted to guard commercial banks along the Wharf road, Liverpool Road, Creek road and Marine Road all come out and stand on these roads, demanding for all sort of money before allowing trucks to pass through.

“At times, their demand can be N20,000 per truck or N50,000 per truck. So in a single night, if 10 trucks pass through a checkpoint, these security operatives could make between N200,000 to N500,000.

“These roads all lead to the port, so instead of these security officials to stay inside the banks that they have been asked to guard, they troop out on the roads in the dead of the night and create artificial checkpoints to extort our members.

“All these illegalities occur in the dead of the night, and once it’s 3am, these artificial checkpoints disappear.

“We have complained at different forums to the port economic regulator, the Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC), and they keep telling us that they will address the situation, but nothing has changed.”

