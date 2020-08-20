Akeredolu receives Outline Business Case on Ondo deep seaport

The Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) has received the Outline Business Case (OBC) for the Ondo deep seaport. The OBC is one of the critical requirements preceding port declaration and showcases the project as a multipurpose deep sea port.

At the occasion held recently in Akure, Governor Akeredolu expressed satisfaction with the level of cooperation by his administration at establishing Port Ondo, saying that the confidence of the consulting firm on the viability of the project is a pointer to its eventual success.

The governor said the avalanche of resources the state is blessed with, within its riverine communities coupled with the fact that the state has the longest coastline in Nigeria would make the proposed port the hub for the West Africa sub-region.

Earlier, the Head of the Consulting Firm, OIM-FBS Consortium, Mr. Ekong Etim, said the OBC is essentially a confirmation of the governor’s vision that the port is a productive business; worthy of venturing into by both the public and private ownership structure it is designed for.

Mr. Etim added that the OBC has been submitted to the NPA for onward processing through the Federal Ministry of Transportation and will subsequently receive the attention of Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) for the issuance of Certificate of Compliance, adding that at the procurement stage which is the final, prospective investors would be invited to form a consortium to finance the deep seaport project.

Also speaking, Special Adviser to the Governor on Development and Investment/Chief Executive Officer, Ondo State Development and Investment Promotion Agency (ONDIPA), Boye Oyewumi , said, “The construction of the port is off the state’s balance sheet. That means it will not be funded from the coffers of the state. Private investors would develop the port. When you have the magnet, metals are attracted to it. Investors, without even having a road show before we got to this stage, have been coming to us that they want to invest in the port.

