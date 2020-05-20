Andela partners Microsoft4Afrika to launch ALCwithMicrosoft Azure training

IN a bid to promote software developers in Kenya and Nigeria, Microsoft 4Afrika and Andela have partnered to implement the ‘ALCwithMicrosoft Azure Training 2020’ where selected developers are expected to learn basic skills in Azure, via the LinkedIn learning platform.

Microsoft 4Afrika initiative is Microsoft’s business and market development engine in Africa which aims to unlock and accelerate Africa’s potential to create technology, not only for the continent, but for the world.

According to a statement signed by the Talent Partnerships Manager, Andela, Lina Ng’inja, the ALCwithMicrosoft Azure training is focused on training software engineers in learning the basics of Azure.

The statement added that the training is open to individuals looking to grow their Azure software development skills and excited to learn with a community of technologists.

It said the training seeks to engage 3000 developers in the two countries, adding that it would run until the end of June 2020 just as the learning would be divided into batches of 1000 learners at a time to allow for full mentor support to all participants.

The statement reads: “The call for applications kicked off on May 15 and all interested applicants can apply on azure.andela.com.

“Applicants are required to be above 18 years of age, be willing to dedicate 10-15 hours for the length of the program, be proficient in English, and should have at least a year plus of software development experience.

“Microsoft Azure is an ever-expanding set of cloud services to help your organisation meet your business challenges.”

It’s the freedom to build, manage, and deploy applications on a massive, global network using your favourite tools and frameworks.

“With Microsoft’s recent investments in Africa with a data centre in South Africa, Azure is shaping up to change the face of the African continent.” Lawrence Muthoga, MEA Developer Audience Product Marketing Manager.

“The program will be run by Andela, through the Andela Learning Community, which has tested and proven learning science principles relating to learner groups, transparent output tracking, and robust support communities to up-skill software developers at scale across Africa.

“At Andela, through the Andela learning community, we are committed to working with Microsoft in supporting the growth of tech talent across the continent. We are excited for the opportunity this partnership brings and look forward to engaging with software engineers in Kenya and Nigeria.

“Andela over the last three years has led the Andela Learning Community with strategic partnerships including leading technology companies like Microsoft, Google, Facebook, Pluralsight and Udacity has been able to support more than 60,000 aspiring and experienced developers across Africa.

“This partnership with Microsoft furthers the commitment to cultivate and grow engineering talent on the continent,” the statement stated.

