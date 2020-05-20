How effective is advocacy on gender issues?

Advocacy on issues bordering on ensuring gender equality, enforcing fundamental rights and all matters that deal with gender have been given attention by development partners, government agencies and diverse gender-focused organisations across the world over the years. And daily, more people get on the train to ensure that women are able to achieve their dreams and explore their potential.

However, frequently, the question is asked of whether there is any progress made on gender issues across the globe, especially on the African continent where due to cultural beliefs more challenges crop up. Many people wonder if and how far gender equality has been achieved or whether the effort is making any difference.

A lot of efforts had gone into addressing pressing gender-related issues-social, economic, cultural and political. But have such issues been effectively addressed? What is the situation going forward? Has advocacy on gender issues in any way resisted gender inequalities in the society or changed the narrative about gender power imbalances in today’s society?

In the face of resistance and combined efforts that have made a difference, though not to the expected level, many continue to wonder if there can be a real change that will make gender inequality in public and private spheres a thing of the past, especially in the face of scorn and humiliation heaped on people asking for a change of orientation.

It is a fact that despite massive efforts and intentional advocacy at all levels, gender inequalities are still entrenched in every area of our system and continues to be an acceptable way of life which is continually entrenched by culture and religion. Though to a large extent, inequalities are gradually being eroded, the success rate still indicates that more needs to be done to make the desired change effective and global.

Though research indicates that gender inequalities around the world are getting less based on investigated global trends in gender inequality, the perceived decline in gender inequalities is not as entrenched to make a major difference especially on the African continent where religion and cultural traditions form a major resistance to change.

Two major factors that limit the level of change, aside from culture and religion, are ignorance and extremism on the part of some. Many do not understand the concept of gender equality and believe that it is a mode of giving women undue advantage and eroding the superiority of men by teaching women not to submit to the men. Some think it is a taboo to report to a woman even in the workplace. This is why there are issues of cab drivers that tell female passengers that hire them that they can’t sit at the back while they drive them.

This is not helped by extremists who claim to be feminists but are actually misandrists; they give the movement a bad name and erode the good work done by others. They also make it difficult for people, both men and women to have an open mind about the concept of feminism and gender equality because they are not objective in their expectations and usually take stance that make women look ridiculous.

In a bid to fight for what they believe is their right, they erode other peoples’ fundamental rights, undermining the major cause.

This makes it a bit difficult to show optimism on whether gender equality will be an established way of life across the globe in the future.

To be continued

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

COVID-19: Notorious Oyo Company Produces 19 New Positive Cases

A company in Ibadan again, on Monday, produced 19 COVID-19 cases after producing 30 on Saturday and eight on Sunday. It has, thus, produced a total of 57 COVID-19 positive cases. The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, disclosed this in a statement on Monday… Read full story

We Won’t Relax Ban On Religious Gatherings For Now Despite Pressures, Says Makinde

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, on Monday said despite pressures from various clerics on the state government to relax ban on religious gatherings over the coronavirus pandemic, the government has no plan for now to relax the ban. According to the governor, based on the expert advice which indicated that transmission… Read full story

Infectious Disease Bill: Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Denies $10m Bribery Allegation In Nigeria

Country Director of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in Nigeria, Dr Paulin Basinga, on Monday, denied allegations over the $10 million bribe purportedly given to the leadership of Nigeria’s House of Representatives. Dr Basinga stated this at the opening of the investigative hearing held at the instance of the Special Ad-hoc… Read full story

Why We Didn’t Disclose Name Of Company In Ibadan Where 38 Staff Contracted COVID-19—Makinde

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has given reasons the name of the company where 38 staff member contracted coronavirus has not been disclosed. On Saturday, the governor announced that 30 members of an unnamed company in the South West area of Ibadan contracted coronavirus while on Monday, he disclosed… Read full story

How People Can Boost Immune System Against COVID-19—Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on Monday, listed some plants that residents of the state could consume to help boost their immune system against contracting the virus. Speaking at the Government House, Ibadan, Makinde said that people could boost their immune system against the virus by consuming… Read full story

COVID-19: Ekiti Residents, Authorities Worry Over Insecurity Amid Lockdown

No doubt, the battle against the coronavirus pandemic has remained the crux of major discourses across the globe and Ekiti State in particular in the last three months. Among the measures put in place in the state to curb the spread of the virus is the restriction of movement declared by the state governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi… Read full story

Reps To Partner Governors’ Forum To Produce Widely Acceptable Infectious Diseases Bill ― Gbajabiamila

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila on Monday reiterated the readiness of the House to partner Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) in the bid to produce a satisfactory Control of Infectious Diseases Bill for the citizens…. Read full story

EDITORIAL: Almajiri And Violation Of Lockdown Order

AS a rule, pandemics put social and political relations of the affected society under a magnifying glass, and Covid-19 has been no different. In Nigeria, it has revivified knotty social questions around unemployment, education, and youth alienation,the Almajiri conundrum being a perfect encapsulation… Read full story

Fake News Is Damaging Credibility Of COVID-19 Response, PTF Laments

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 (PTF) has lamented the negative impact of fake news on its work, saying that fake news is damaging the credibility of the nation’s COVID-19 response. The National Coordinator of PTF, Dr Sani Aliyu, while speaking during the daily briefing on Monday said the impact of fake… Read full story

Oshiomhole Outsmarts APC Governors As Bulama Emerges National Secretary

National chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has finally consolidated his grip on the party national secretariat. Waziri Bulama from Borno State was on Monday sworn in as acting… Read full story

Danjuma Visits Aso Villa, Keeps Mum After Meeting With Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met behind closed doors with former Defence Minister, General T. Y. Danjuma, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the agenda of the meeting between the president and the visiting elder statesman, whose last visit to the State… Read full story

First COVID-19 Vaccine Tested In US, Shows Promise In Data From Eight People

Moderna Inc’s (MRNA.O) experimental COVID-19 vaccine, the first to be tested in the United States, produced protective antibodies in a small group of healthy volunteers, according to very early data released by the biotech company on Monday, Reuters report… Read full story

Trump Says He’s Taking Hydroxychloroquine To Prevent Coronavirus Symptoms

President Donald Trump of the United States revealed to reporters on Monday he’s taking the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine in an effort to prevent getting coronavirus, saying he’s been taking a pill every day for about a week and a half, according to a Fox News report… Read full story