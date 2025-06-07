Anambra govt approves creation of state electricity regulatory commission

As part of efforts by the state government to ensure a steady power supply in Anambra, the State executive council during their 10th meeting, okayed the establishment of Anambra State Electricity Regulatory Commission (ASERC).

This is a follow-up to the newly signed Anambra State electricity law by the State Governor, Chukwuma Charles Soludo, which now empowers the state to generate or license investors interested in investing in electricity generation in the state.

Reacting, the state commissioner for Power & Water Resources, Engr Sir Julius Chukwuemeka KSC, described the ANSEC’s nod as a good step in the right direction which would facilitate the state government’s investment in power generation. He noted that the Anambra electricity regulatory commission would be charged with the responsibility of generating electricity aimed at providing steady power supply in the state.

Chukwuemeka hinted that creation of ASERC is a confirmation of Governor Soludo’s commitment towards economic development, as power availability would aid his industrial revolution in Anambra state. Mr Commissioner pointed that the Anambra electricity regulatory commission would oversee the implementation of electricity policies of the Solution government to facilitate investments in the power sector, attract private sector participation, and give birth to more infrastructural developments in the state.

Recall that the Memorandum of Understanding between the Solution government and Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has resulted in the manufacturing of electricity prepaid metres in Ozubulu, Anambra state, thereby bridging the metering gap.

Also, the government has distributed hundreds of transformers to communities in the state in dire need of them. Worthy of mention also is the proposed electricity market, which will be the first in the country, and the construction of a substation at the Igbariam campus of the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU).

Also, the clean & green agenda of the governor has resulted in the installation of solar systems, which is the healthiest alternative source of power supply in government buildings, including at the various newly constructed water schemes/facilities across the state.

TRIBUNEONLINE