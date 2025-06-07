US: Over 100 dogs rescued from suspected ‘Puppy Mill’ in North Carolina

Over 100 dogs have been rescued from what appears to be a puppy mill operating out of a home in North Carolina, according to the SPCA of Wake County.

The shelter said the dogs were kept in “egregious conditions,” and many are now receiving treatment for severe health issues.

“Many of the dogs are being treated for skin and dental issues,” the SPCA reported in a social media post on Friday. They also described dogs with “matted dirty fur” coming off in “heaps.”

“This is the biggest moment in these dogs’ lives, and we are feeling so grateful to be a part of their healing,” the shelter added.

The rescue operation took place on Thursday in coordination with Raleigh Animal Control.

“They were housed in egregious conditions, surrounded by their own waste, packed 5 or 6 to a cage and stacked floor to ceiling, or free roaming in cramped quarters and filth,” the SPCA stated.

Following their removal, the dogs were given immediate care and a much-needed break from the conditions they were trapped in.

“They’ve been getting the spa day of their lives — and their first taste of fresh air, possibly ever,” the organization said.

Among the rescued animals were numerous mother dogs nursing their puppies.

Nineteen of the dogs are not currently in the shelter’s direct care, but assessments and treatment are ongoing.

To support the massive rescue and rehabilitation effort, Care First Animal Hospital has pledged to match donations up to $150,000 in veterinary services.

Photos shared by the SPCA on Facebook show the rescued dogs and puppies beginning their journey toward recovery, marking a hopeful turn after enduring horrific neglect.

