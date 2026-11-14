Alwan Hassan, weapon fashioned against APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) is struggling for popularity just like every other political party, as every one of them trudges towards January 16, 2027. In this quest for sincere popularity and unfettered acceptance, I think the APC is atop the list of the other political parties running in the confused lanes to the 2027 elections. Because APC is the party in power (and in government) in Nigeria, it is labouring harder than the others, and on many fronts too, to justify what looks like manufactured popularity.

This is why a man like Alwan Hassan comes to mind in the role he was given as one of the spokespersons of the APC Presidential Campaign Council (APC-PCC). Hassan brings the metaphor of Abìfunràìràì to some form of vivid relief. If it is a common thought among those who do not like the APC that defending the political party and its activities requires a lot of out-of-the-ordinary courage and tact, must insiders in the party also now drive home that point to the detriment of a party you elected to belong to? The Abìfunràìràì is seen as one who finds it impossible to control his appetite, and the Abìfunràìràì has elected not to make any conscious efforts or is incapable of bringing his entrails under some form of control.

So, if the APC, going by the opinion of millions of Nigerians, is Abìfunràìràì by some of the things said by Hassan, why would it not prove the naysayers wrong by appointing those who would keep its dirty deeds within their coven? Alwan Hassan appears like the weapon specially fashioned and specifically deployed against the APC to prove the pessimists right.

Alwan Hassan would always drive up the curiosity of viewers and listeners whenever he went public. It was always expected that he would break the verbal calabash… When he made the first serious blip on a national television network, it rankled the brain. Hassan, on the TV show, told the world that Nigerians paid money, in billions of Naira, to get appointments as ministers of the Federal Government of Nigeria. He did not take it back when prodded. He actually doubled down on the grave allegation, and he still has not given Nigerians the usual excuses that he was wrong or that he was misquoted or misrepresented or that it was AI.

What Hassan did on that show might be pardoned, but what stuck out for me was his handlers. The fact that Hassan said those things that got Nigerians and the world deeply curious was one thing, but how the team he works for handled it is another. The seriously strenuous efforts a man no less in stature than the National Publicity Secretary of the APC himself, Mr Felix Morka, put up to clear the messy aftermath of that disclosure was the nadir. It was, for me, such an embarrassing outing for Mr Morka, and it was not expected that the APC-PCC would allow an opportunity for an encore of Hassan’s earlier performance.

On the first occasion, he went to an interview at Arise News. By the estimation of a large number of APC supporters, Arise News is not a friendly TV station. So, it could be expected that the APC-PCC spokesperson might have faced a hostile interviewer or an unfriendly host. However, the anchor of the show was not Oseni Rufai, who could be accused of abrasiveness and who hounds his guests. It was Charles Aniagolu, whose cool mien and measured words are known to viewers of his show. So, what APC-PCC did, by encouraging Hassan to go again.

Then, it happened again. The Abìfunràìràì, again, lost control of his innards. This time round, he was at Channels Television. It was also prime time, with a popular host, Seun Okinbaloye. He ran an equally smooth race on the show until it came to where he was not to be carried away. He said an emergency number was working and could open the caller to a window of emergency services. Nice, isn’t it? But why insist on ‘call 112’? Had Hassan called the 112 himself, did his homework even while there in the studio, it would have been a different outcome for him and his campaign council. Instead, he dared the host to call the emergency number. The host dialed the number repeatedly, but the emergency line failed to connect.

It was not his fault that the emergency number did not connect. It was that the emergency service simply does not exist. So, while it was not his making that there was no emergency service, that did not blur or remove it from counting as another huge minus for the APC and its PCC. And it came through the same Alwan Hassan.

It is a good thing that the APC-PCC knows where the problem lies in their journey. The scenarios thrown at us by the repeated blips of Hassan are not embarrassing just the party, it is also embarrassing the country. Former White House Press Secretary and Communications Director, Stephanie Grisham, reportedly didn’t hold a single formal press briefing during her tenure ostensibly to avoid hostile questioning from reporters. She didn’t want to do an Alwan Hassan, probably. But her insider memoir “I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House” did much more than that. Shortly after leaving the government, she published the memoir in which she detailed the dysfunction, erratic behaviour, and behind-the-scenes embarrassments. So, just like Hassan, she turned from a promoter of the administration into one of its most damaging public critics.

In 2016, when Donald Trump was campaigning for the presidency, Kellyanne Conway served as one of his campaign managers and doubled as the campaign’s chief media spokesperson. Meanwhile, her husband, George Conway, was on the other side, firing darts at the campaign his wife was labouring hard to promote. In fact, George co-founded the Lincoln Project, which had the sole goal of defeating Donald Trump. So, it was something like Mrs George would work all day promoting Donald Trump, her candidate and at night, her husband, George would go to the same media houses to pooh-pooh all that his wife did in the day. Put that in the same mould as Hassan doing his thing while people like Felix Morka would go to mend the damage.

It brings this surreal feeling in which one might surrender to the fact that the APC-PCC has resigned to manage the weapon fashioned and deployed against APC in the campaigns. Otherwise, how could he be undoing everything the APC has been labouring to build? The bigger question is why the Campaign Council would even deploy him to another media house after the first of the popular (or unpopular) outings.

The APC knows that the Nigerian people are willing to vote their choice. Many of them are not interested in nearly all that they are being told are the achievements of the administration of President Tinubu. What happened to the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Benjamin Kalu, in Bende, is an example. The people appear willing to improve what they did with the Labour Party in 2023 in 2027. The people want to take their destiny in their hands but the lords of the country want to arm-twist them. In addition to the arm-twisting is the intimidation reported by the parties other than the APC in parts of the country. With all these in mind, the damage done to the campaign of President Tinubu.

Allowing it to continue is another problem entirely.

Indeed, it is credible if one believes that Alwan Hassan is a weapon fashioned against the All Progressives Congress in the coming elections. Now that it is ringing loud that he has been removed from his role as a spokesperson of the party’s presidential campaign, we hope they will not fill the vacuum with another like him or even by a certain Daniel Bwala.