This is rape of democracy

YEARS ago, a corrupt, partisan judge bellowed at the agents of a national newspaper: “So you want to appeal MY judgement?” He had refused to release the CTC of the judgement long after it was given, deliberately stalling the newspaper’s appeal process. He knew that the judgement was perverse, and he did not want a higher court to review it.

Here are the facts of the case. A corrupt lecturer had failed a female student whom he had pestered for sex and who had eventually agreed to his demands. Because the decision had been made under duress, and not wanting to fully experience her own violation, the female student downed many bottles of alcohol and let the lecturer have his way in that state of near-inebriation. But the lecturer still failed her, condemning her to yet another extra year in the university. When she approached the man later, fuming with indignation and demanding to know why she had been failed despite submitting herself to him, the man replied curtly and triumphantly: “Because your performance was not satisfactory!”

Aghast, the lady approached the newspaper, and the newspaper granted her an audience. Then the lecturer went to court, seeking redress for alleged defamation even though guilty as hell. The corrupt judge, a votary of injustice, gave judgement in his favour but would not release the CTC of that judgement. Well, the newspaper filed a petition with his superiors…

If and when this democracy runs into a cul-de-sac, judges will have a prominent chapter of notoriety. In November 2023, the Court of Appeal, in a judgement that must have made even old Lucifer green with envy, nullified the election victories of all PDP candidates in Plateau State over alleged irregularities relating to the party’s structure and sponsorship of candidates. The people had voted for PDP, but the judgement gave victory to APC, removing Governor Caleb Mutfwang and all PDP members in the Plateau State House of Assembly and the National Assembly. On January 12, 2024, the Supreme Court lamented the judicial heist. Although it restored Governor Mutfwang to his seat, it could do nothing about the others, as the Court of Appeal was their final arbiter. Constitutional lawyer, Professor Chidi Anselm Odinkalu, could not hide his disgust: “The scale of the wilful miscarriage in Plateau State is extraordinary. It calls for extraordinary measures.” But the same apex court, on a landmark occasion for judicial demonology, also crowned Hope Uzodimma as Imo State governor, catapulting him to first position from fourth.

Now let’s come to the present, where the African Democratic Congress (ADC) is lamenting the release of the certified copy of a judgement delivered by Justice Peter Lifu, which sacked its leadership only on the final day of the seven-day period prescribed by the Constitution. As noted by its Director of Strategic Communication, Presidential Campaign Council, Phrank Shaibu, the timing of the release left the party with limited time to study the judgement and determine its next legal steps. The following is from ThisDay newspaper: “After days of waiting, African Democratic Congress (ADC) finally obtained the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the Justice Peter Lifu judgement, which sacked the party’s leadership, on Wednesday, with its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, directing his legal team to study the ruling and take necessary legal action. That was as all the candidates vying for offices on the platform of ADC in the 2027 general election applied diplomatic pressure in the appeal of the judgement against them by the Federal High Court judge. This followed Lifu’s initial refusal to release the CTC.” This is profoundly sad.

I am not a supporter of any political party, but anyone with half a conscience must balk at this judicial rape of democracy. When, for whatever reasons, judges get caught in the web of politics, they consign democracy to the dustbin. Mr Lifu can’t claim that he does not know the implications of that devious delay.

Ah, let’s remember another story. On November 24, 2016, the Supreme Court affirmed Eyitayo Jegede as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Ondo State election. A five-man panel led by Justice Walter Onnoghen struck out all interlocutory and factional appeals challenging Eyitayo Jegede’s candidacy. The ruling followed a judgement by the Court of Appeal on November 23, 2016, which had nullified a scandalous ruling by Justice Okon Abang substituting Eyitayo Jegede with Jimoh Ibrahim. Before that judgement was delivered on the very Thursday of an election meant for Saturday, INEC had told anyone who cared to listen that Jimoh Ibrahim was the authentic candidate of the PDP. INEC knew the law but got sucked into political drama. Ibrahim congratulated the APC’s Rotimi Akeredolu even while the results were being tallied. Job done!

The same INEC currently wants the whole world to believe that the faction of the PDP owned by the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, is the authentic one. This is the same script used in Ondo State that made Rotimi Akeredolu governor, and it’s being replayed ahead of 2027. It is true that in a 3–2 judgement, the Supreme Court nullified the November 2025 PDP National Convention held in Ibadan on the grounds that it violated prior court orders and that the party had not given proper notice to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). But that judgement did not hand over the party to Wike and his goons. Indeed, neither faction won control of the party, as the apex court dismissed all cross appeals. But INEC, like it had done in Ondo State in 2016, simply picked the faction that appeals to the present powers. Gross!

Lawyers whisper that some judges prepare two separate judgements on the same issue, ready to satisfy the party that plays ball. INEC, Nigeria’s electoral umpire, has been entangled in politics and political manoeuvres for years, acting like the handmaiden of politicians, and giving law-abiding Nigerians palpitations. My original topic for today was #Bring back Nigerian football, but silence is costly in the face of the current malady. Even if the ruling party is going to win the 2027 polls, let it do so without any appearance of political, judicial and institutional manipulation. Deploying the awesome powers of the State to destroy the opposition parties may win you elections, but it will never grant you legitimacy.