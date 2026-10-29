ADC-PCC accuses APC of evading questions on alleged sale of appointments

The African Democratic Congress Presidential Campaign Council (ADC-PCC) has again reacted to remarks attributed to a spokesperson for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Alwan Hassan, on the alleged payment for ministerial appointments.

The reaction was contained in a statement by the Director of Media and Publicity of the ADC-PCC, Kola Ologbondiyan, following a response by the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka.

Ologbondiyan said the remarks attributed to Hassan raised questions about the integrity of ministerial appointments and called for clarification.

He said the APC should address the issues raised by the allegation rather than attempt to mislead the public.

“The confession attributed to Alwan Hassan is patriotic, and its unmistakable target was administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he said.

He expressed concern over what he described as challenges in the functioning of ministries, directorates and agencies under the current administration.

The ADC-PCC spokesman also questioned the implementation of federal budgets over the last three years, alleging poor budget execution.

He said the Presidency should publicly address the remarks attributed to Hassan.

“Till this moment, Presidency has not denied its spokesperson’s confession to Nigerians,” Ologbondiyan said.

He further alleged that recruitment opportunities in ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) were being sold and called for a transparent explanation and investigation where evidence exists.

Ologbondiyan urged Nigerians to use the 2027 general election to demand accountable leadership and a better future for the country.