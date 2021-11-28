Alumni vow to save Kaduna Polytechnic from sinking

National President, Kaduna Polytechnic Alumni Association, Abba Anas Adamu, has said members of the association have vowed to save the polytechnic in spite of the socio-economic problems facing most tertiary institutions.

He made this assertion at the weekend during the 2021 Bi-Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the association held in Kaduna at the weekend.

Adamu noted that technical education requires huge capital investment which the alumni could help Kadpoly with.

“Kaduna Polytechnic is the largest polytechnic South of the Sahara. We are proud graduates of the polytechnic. We cannot, therefore, allow it to sink. We must act to save it, and the time to act is now!

“Any institution’s alumni is the reflection of its past, pride of its present and its hope for a better future. And so, institutions and their alumni often collaborate towards common goals. Education and technical education, in particular, require huge capital investment.

“Adequate funding is needed to provide the needs of institutions, like adequate human resources for teaching, learning and research activities; also infrastructure and instructional facilities play significant roles at great costs. Alumni can help greatly in this regard.

“My fellow alumni, let me use this opportunity to remind you that as members, you have the responsibility of supporting your institution, offer your experience and skills to the institution and younger members, give employment opportunities to members, and offer mentorship and scholarships to younger members.

“It is in this regard that we were able to identify some prominent old students of Kaduna Polytechnic and we are currently in liaison with some and determining our working relationship with others.

“It is this liaison that led to a national retreat of some stakeholders in Abuja in March this year. The meeting enabled us to identify the problems of Kaduna polytechnic in a more structured way and map out some solutions on the spot.

“A strategic planning committee was formed and has since submitted its report. The plan which contains set goals has charted steps towards their realisation. To ensure that the association gives the plan the paramountcy it deserves, we shall formally present it to members today so that we shall all be on the same page.

“You may wish to know that at the retreat, the decision was taken for the upgrading of courses offered in Kaduna Polytechnic. The retreat set up a committee headed by Senator Abdullahi Adamu to liaise with the National Assembly with the view to allowing Kaduna Polytechnic to run degree programmes up to professorial chairs alongside existing National Diploma programmes. This will strengthen the services offered by Kaduna Polytechnic and retain quality staff that ordinarily would move to university environments that offer better career rise.

“Already, Senator Adamu Abdullahi has presented a bill in Senate in this regard and it has undergone first reading. On behalf of the National Executive Committee and the entire membership of Kaduna Polytechnic, I wish to show our profound gratitude to the distinguished senator for this effort.”

