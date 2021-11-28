FCT Secondary Education Board advocates acquisition of skills for students

The Chairman Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Secondary Education Board, Alhaji Musa Yahaya Muhammud, has tasked students in the nation’s capital city to discover their talents and acquire skills so as to become relevant themselves and to the society at large.

The SEB boss made this call during a one-day seminar held at Government Day Secondary School Bwari, with the theme: “Talents/Skills Discovery and Development at Early Childhood” a student’s support initiative organized by a non-governmental organization (NGO), Advocacy for Youth Empowerment and Emancipation.

Alhaji Yahaya who was represented by the Director Co-Curricular FCT Secondary Education Board assured the organization that the Board is always ready to partner with them, in order to ensure that youths have access to quality and standard education.

Speaking at the event, the National Coordinator, Comrade Godwin Ozor, stated that one of the missions of the organization is to enlighten the youth not to over depend on the government to provide white-collar jobs for the citizens, noting that if they discover their talents and skills earlier enough, they can become employers of labour, rather than job seekers in future.

Addressing the students, one of the Nollywood veteran actors, Ayo Emmanuel, said that everyone has a skill and talent. He urged the students to discover their skills and pursue them tenaciously. Emmanuel further told the students that if they are not well-read, they may not go far in life; hence, they should not neglect their studies in the pursuit of their skills and talents. Whatever skill they learn today, will help them to go far in life.

Speaking at the event, one of the resource persons, Obodo Jude, told the students that in the pursuit of their vision and on the path of becoming a record-breaker, they must embrace God, discover their talents and put in hard work. He further said that “we are born with equal opportunities but we will end up unequal. It all depends on us.”

Also speaking at the event, the Legal Adviser to the NGO, Barrister Walter Odoh, assured the students that the organization is ready to empower as many of them that have one skill or the other. He decried the high rate of out-of-school children in Nigeria. He noted that one of the visions of the NGO is to ensure that indigent children have equal access to education.

The Vice President of the Organisation, Comrade Venatus Nwabude, thanked the Secondary Education Board and Government Day Secondary School for the cooperation given to the organization. He noted that the organization is spreading to other states in the federation. He called on the government to give more attention to the educational sector.

High points of the event were drama presentations and donations of books to students.

