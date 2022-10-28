Alleged Security Threat: DSS denies reports of Joint Operations with American soldiers

Contrary to the earlier report that the Department of State Services (DSS) raided a popular residential Estate in Abuja in a joint operation with American soldiers amidst Security threats in the country especially in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)Abuja, the Service on Friday denied the claim, describing it as false

Speaking with The Saturday Tribune when contacted on the development which had also been denied by the US Embassy, the Service Spokesperson Dr. Peter Afunanyan stated that the Service did not have any joint operation with foreign troops.

According to him, ‘ this is not true and far from being true, how can it be possible, I can categorically tell you that we did not carry out any joint operation with American Soldiers as being widely reported in the media.

“Though we carried out an operation in an Abuja Estate with sister agencies and we made some arrest which we are working on, no foreign troops were involved,”

This came just as the Federal Government has reportedly placed all the nation’s Security Forces on the red alert to avoid any possible Security breach

A highly placed Security source told our Reporter in Abuja on Friday that the action became necessary because of the latest action of the United State of America on its alleged Security threat in the country

According to the source,” all the nation’s Security Forces, the Military, Police, Dss, Nigerian Immigration Service, Nigerian Customs Service, NIA, Civil Defence, and others are on the red alert

” Eagle eyes are on the nation’s borders, land, sea, and air, we are not leaving anything for chance, Nigeria is a sovereign state of her own and not a Banana Republic”

Also, another top Security source told our Reporter on Friday that the nation’s Security Community was not happy with the way the US was handling the whole issue despite the existing protocols that ought to have been followed

According to the source, ” There is no cause for concern, we are on the top of the situation, our Security Forces are on their toes, they are everywhere working round the clock, there is no need for panic, go and check, the fresh issue being raised now was raised by the Department of State Services and the Military long time ago, Why now? Is it because of the nation’s coming general elections?

” One may ask, whose interest are they protecting, we should face the reality, our Security Forces are doing their best to restore sanity in the troubled areas, the Security issue is the responsibility of all and sundry, if you see something, say something, our Security Forces can not do It alone, they need credible information to operate, the members of the public should volunteer useful information”

