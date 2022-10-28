Insecurity: NSCDC trains personnel on strategic communication

As part of efforts to boost the capacity of its personnel, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has begun training of some of its personnel in strategic communication.

The spokesperson of NSCDC, Mr Olusola Odumosu, in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said the training was necessitated by the rising insecurity in the country and the need to build the capacity of the officers in managing conflict.

Odumosu said that in order to continue the enhancement of capacities and performances of all Corps formations across the country, the Corps has put together a 3-day workshop for State Commandants and their Public Relations Officers to hold next week.

He said the training with the theme, “Managing Sensitive Conflict Communication Amidst Rising Insecurity For Organisational Development,” is the first of its kind and at the instance of the Commandant General, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, whose administration places a high premium on training and organisation’s growth.

The statement read in part: “The Conference will expose participants who are major stakeholders and gatekeepers of the Corps to the ideals of actualising the mandate of the Corps through effective repositioning and good communication approaches.

“Other areas of emphasis include strategic sensitive conflict communications during the forthcoming 2023 general and other crisis situations.

“Others are: partnership as important tools for overcoming the mutual suspicion between security agencies and the general public, counting the cost of injurious reporting and managing its consequences amongst others.

“Resource persons drawn for the conference are core professionals in the media, academia and security experts.

“At the end of the 3-day interactive and brainstorming workshop, a communique is expected to be developed and submitted to the management of the Corps on standard operating procedures and best practices to be adopted in line with global trends.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE