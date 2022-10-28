Fish out the killers of my son, says father of slain Kebbi ASP

The Father of the slain Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) attached to the Kebbi State command, Sani Malumfashi has called on the police and other relevant security agencies to help in fishing out the killers of his police son, the late ASP Shuaib Malumfashi.

Malumfashi who is also a correspondent with the Hausa service of the Voice of America (VOA) has debunked the assertion made by the police that his son was allegedly killed by a fellow police officer.

In a press conference in Kaduna on Friday, the VOA reporter revealed that “based on our findings, my 33-year-old son was killed by a group of persons.

“You see when they brought his corpse for the ritual bath carried out on a dead Muslim corpse, we saw that his neck was dangling. This is suggesting that he was strangled to death by his killers.

” We believe, one person held his hands to the back and one other strangled him and then use a sharp object to pierce his heart. There could be a third person who was looking at the house when the heinous act was being perpetrated.

“Those of us who saw his corpse with some medics concluded that one person could not have killed him.

Malumfashi maintained that more worrisome was his murder happened around 2.10 pm in the afternoon, saying,” Even though, he lives alone in a chalet because his wife has just given birth, how could he just be killed in that hour without any clue?.





According to Malumfashi who was one-time chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kaduna council, “I know my son is gone. He will not come back. But I want those who have a hand in his murder to be fished out.

” If a police officer of his rank, a Divisional Crime Officer(DCO) could be killed like that, what more of a poor journalist like me or the man on the street.

“I want justice for my son. Let us know why he was killed and those behind his gruesome murder, he declared.

Meanwhile, the Kebbi State police command has said it has arrested ASP Abdullahi Garba who was allegedly accused of stabbing ASP Shuaib Malumfashi which resulted in his death.

In a statement issued by the command spokesman, SP Nafi’u Abubakar and made available to newsmen on Friday, it said the erring police officer was arrested and detained in the state CID for investigation.

The statement noted that “On the 19th October, 2022 at about 1410hrs, one ASP Abdullahi Garba, Officer in charge, Sauwa Police outpost, had an altercation with ASP Shu’aibu Sani Malumfashi, a Divisional Crime Officer II, Argungu Divisional Police Headquarters, inside fishing Village area, Argungu town.

“As a result of that, they engaged themselves in physical combat at the frontage of ASP Abdullahi Garba’s shop. While fighting, ASP Abdullahi Garba used a scissor and stabbed ASP Shu’aibu Sani Malumfashi in his left rib.

The statement noted that,” On receipt of the report, the Divisional Police Officer, Argungu, swiftly rushed to the scene, arrested the erring Officer, recovered the exhibit and rushed ASP Shu’aibu Sani Malunfashi to Sir Yahaya Memorial Hospital, Birnin Kebbi, where regrettably, a medical Doctor confirmed him dead.

Consequently, the erring Police Officer, ASP Abdullahi Garba was immediately arrested and detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Birnin Kebbi, while the case has also been referred to the Homicide section for a discreet investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the ugly incident.

“In the light of the above, the Commissioner of Police, Kebbi State Command, CP. Ahmed Magaji Kontagora has delegated a team of senior Police Officers to condole the family and friends of the deceased Police Officer and prays may the gentle soul of Asp Shu’aibu Sani Malunfashi rest in perfect peace.

“CP Ahmed Magaji Kontagora also condemned the action exhibited by the erring Officer which goes contrary to teachings of the Police, Police Act and Regulations as well as other relevant laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.