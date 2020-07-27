Alleged Rape: Youths demand Lagos polytechnic’s rector steps down

By Segun Kasali - Lagos
Following an investigation into a rape allegation against the Acting Rector of the Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), Olumide Metilelu, Members of the National Youths Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Ikorodu North Chapter have demanded that he steps down.

The Youths made the demand during their protest at the Lagos State House of Assembly.

The United Action for Democracy (UAD) petitioned the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu over series of alleged sexual misconduct of Metilelu.

NYCN coordinator Ganiu Nurudeen demanded speedy investigation into the matter.

The youths hailed the governor’s wife, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu and the Coordinator of Domestic, Sexual and Violence Response Team (DSVRT) Lagos State, Mrs. Titilola Vivour Adeniyi, for their swift response in making this matter see the light of the day.

“We thank them both for their motherly role, and we repose even greater confidence in their avowed crusade,” Nurudeen said.

The youths also marched to the governor’s office with a protest letter.

Director, Office of Civic Engagement, Kolawole Hundeyin, who received their letter, assured them that justice would be served.

