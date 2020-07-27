Alleged Rape: Youths demand Lagos polytechnic’s rector steps down

Following an investigation into a rape allegation against the Acting Rector of the Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), Olumide Metilelu, Members of the National Youths Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Ikorodu North Chapter have demanded that he steps down.

The Youths made the demand during their protest at the Lagos State House of Assembly.

The United Action for Democracy (UAD) petitioned the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu over series of alleged sexual misconduct of Metilelu.

NYCN coordinator Ganiu Nurudeen demanded speedy investigation into the matter.

The youths hailed the governor’s wife, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu and the Coordinator of Domestic, Sexual and Violence Response Team (DSVRT) Lagos State, Mrs. Titilola Vivour Adeniyi, for their swift response in making this matter see the light of the day.

“We thank them both for their motherly role, and we repose even greater confidence in their avowed crusade,” Nurudeen said.

The youths also marched to the governor’s office with a protest letter.

Director, Office of Civic Engagement, Kolawole Hundeyin, who received their letter, assured them that justice would be served.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

NATIONA L chairman of the National Democratic Party (NDP), Chidi Chukwuanyi, says the state of corruption in the country calls for the replication of the Ghanaian experience under former President Jerry Rawlings in Nigeria. Rawlings, known for his no-nonsense position against corruption, executed Ghana’s past… Read Full Story

Nigeria’s tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday rose to 39,977 as 438 new infections were announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)… Read Full Story

DISTURBED by the unabated killings in the Southern Kaduna and other parts of the country, the Middle Belt Forum (MBF) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign or be ready to secure the lives and properties of the citizens… Read Full Story youths