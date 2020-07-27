Businessman in court for allegedly obtaining N1.6m under false pretence

A businessman, Olaoluwa Akinola, 40, on Monday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly obtaining N1.6 million from a man under the false pretence of selling a Honda car to him.

The defendant, who resides at 1, Adeoboro St., Mafoluku, Oshodi, Lagos, is being tried for conspiracy, obtaining by false pretence and stealing.

The Prosecutor, SP Raji Akeem, told the court that the offences were committed on Dec.19, 2019 at 539, Agege Motor Road, Oshodi, Lagos.

Akeem alleged that the defendant and one other at large obtained N1.6 million from Mr Camaan Bruma on the false pretence of selling a 2008 Honda Accord car to him.

Akeem alleged that since the defendant and his accomplice could not produce the car, all efforts made by the complainant to get his money failed.

Akeem said that the case was reported at the police station and the defendant was arrested.

The offences, according to the prosecutor, contravened Sections 287, 314 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Yetunde Aje-Afunwa, granted the defendant bail of N400, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Aje-Afunwa adjourned the case until Aug. 5 for mention.

