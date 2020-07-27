Ogun to explore public-private partnership in housing development

The Ogun State Housing Corporation says it will explore the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) initiative of the Governor Dapo Abiodun-led administration to ensure massive housing development in the state.

The General Manager of the corporation, Mr Akinwale Ojo said this at a news conference held in his office in Abeokuta on Monday.

Ojo said the state government had opened the PPP window toward achieving a maximum and rapid development in the housing sector.

He added that the state government would not relent in its efforts at providing affordable housing to the people.

He said that no fewer than 1,000 housing units would be developed across the state to create a better life for the people.

Ojo also said that the governor had mandated the corporation to develop a scheme for people who could not afford to buy already built houses to alternatively buy lands.

He said that such people would be building their own houses on such plots by instalment.

“We are aware that it costs a lot of money to buy a home. However, the government, in its wisdom, has also mandated us to develop a start- an and-service scheme whereby people who cannot afford to purchase our houses will be able to buy land for building,” Ojo said.

He said that the corporation would give priorities to its staff welfare in a bid to enhance its productivity and engender the growth of the corporation.

He noted that having worked in different departments in the agency and understood the needs of the staff; he would know how to address them.

“There is an adage that says he who feels it knows it. I have been involved in the system.

“I know where the shoes pinch the staff.’’

He said that because he at present was in a position to be involved in policy formulation and implementation within the organisation, it was natural and important to make staff welfare his topmost priority.

