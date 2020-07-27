Court remands housekeeper, accomplice for allegedly robbing employer

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Monday ordered that a housekeeper be remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre for allegedly robbing his employer of 14,000 dollars (over N5 million) at gunpoint, pending legal advice.

The police charged Richard Ankwe, 22, a security guard and Frank Obi, 24, unemployed who live at 7, Elenla St., Sango Otta, Ogun State with conspi+racy, robbery and unlawful possession of a gun.

Chief Magistrate Yetunde Aje-Afunwa, who did not take the pleas of Ankwe and Obi, ordered the police to return the case file to the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

Aje-Afunwa adjourned the case until Aug. 10.

Earlier, the prosecutor, SP Raji Akeem told the court that Ankwe and Obi committed the offence on March 22, 2020, at 1, Austine Agbonlahor Close, Magodo, Lagos.

Akeem alleged that the Ankwe conspired with Obi and robbed Mr Eghosa Agbonlahor of his mobile phone and money in his bedroom.

He said that Ankwe, who was the complainant’s housekeeper brought his friend to the house and robbed his employer at the gun.

“They made away with his Samsung S10 Andriod mobile phone, valued at N120,000 and 14,000 U.S Dollar,” he said.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 297, 299 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

(NAN)

