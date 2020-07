Nigeria records 438 COVID-19 cases, total now 39,977

Nigeria’s tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday rose to 39,977 as 438 new infections were announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The NCDC disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle on Saturday night.

“On the 25th of July 2020, 438 new confirmed cases and 11 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. Till date, 39977 cases have been confirmed, 16948 cases have been discharged and 856 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 438 new cases are reported from 24 states- Lagos(123), Kaduna(50), Rivers(40), Edo(37), Adamawa(25), Oyo(20), Nasarawa(16), Osun(15), Enugu(15), FCT(14), Ekiti(13), Ondo(13), Ebonyi(11), Katsina(10), Abia(9), Delta(8), Kwara(4), Ogun(3), Cross River(3), Kano(3), Bauchi(3), Yobe(2), Sokoto(1), Niger(1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 14,300 12,021 2,087 192 FCT 3,451 2,388 1,022 41 Oyo 2,517 1,345 1,148 24 Edo 2,165 694 1,399 72 Rivers 1,640 446 1,144 50 Delta 1,464 790 634 40 Kano 1,455 212 1,190 53 Kaduna 1,349 305 1,032 12 Ogun 1,244 214 1,007 23 Ondo 1,043 673 348 22 Plateau 780 331 430 19 Ebonyi 759 155 581 23 Enugu 741 299 425 17 Katsina 733 261 449 23 Kwara 711 493 202 16 Borno 609 52 522 35 Gombe 558 14 521 23 Bauchi 538 9 516 13 Abia 536 106 426 4 Imo 465 348 108 9 Osun 435 211 214 10 Bayelsa 326 54 251 21 Jigawa 322 3 308 11 Nasarawa 308 187 113 8 Benue 294 235 53 6 Akwa Ibom 208 80 121 7 Niger 168 23 136 9 Sokoto 153 0 137 16 Adamawa 140 46 85 9 Anambra 132 45 75 12 Ekiti 104 47 55 2 Kebbi 90 4 79 7 Zamfara 77 1 71 5 Yobe 66 5 53 8 Taraba 54 43 11 0 Cross River 37 33 3 1 Kogi 5 0 3 2