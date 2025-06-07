Akpabio preaches peace, unity at Eid-el-Kabir

The Senate President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Godswill Akpabio, has stressed the importance of sacrifice, compassion, and kindness as Muslims celebrate Eid-el-Kabir globally.

According to him, as the festival commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son, Islamic faithfuls should be reminded of the values of obedience, faith, and selflessness.

In a statement through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh, the Senate President urged all Nigerians to embody these virtues and to foster a culture of peace, understanding, and cooperation.

“We also recognise the challenges our nation faces and the efforts of President Bola Tinubu’s administration to address them. His economic and fiscal reforms, though difficult, are yielding results and paving the way for a brighter future.

“I encourage all Nigerians to remain patient, resilient, and committed to our collective progress.

“Let us use this occasion to promote interfaith harmony, national unity, and development. May Allah bless our nation and grant us peace and prosperity.

“On behalf of my family, constituents, the 10th Senate and the entire National Assembly, I say Eid Mubarak to all Muslims,” the statement read.