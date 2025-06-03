8 phones with the best batteries in 2025

Finding a smartphone that can truly last all day and beyond remains a top priority for many consumers in 2025. According to Phone Arena and GSMArena, here are some smartphones that offer exceptional battery life, ensuring you stay connected longer without frequent charging.

1. Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro

The Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro is a powerhouse designed for gamers and heavy users. It features a massive 5,800mAh battery. Based on standardised tests, it can last around 18 hours 25 minutes of web browsing, 12 hours 41 minutes of video streaming, and 13 hours 41 minutes of gaming. This phone ensures you can game, stream, and browse without worrying about running out of power.

2. OnePlus 13

OnePlus 13 features a 6,000mAh silicon carbide battery, providing a remarkable battery life. Based on standardized tests, it can last around 21 hours 34 minutes of web browsing, 9 hours 12 minutes of video streaming, and 8 hours 12 minutes of gaming. Its efficient Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and fast charging capabilities (80W wired and 50W wireless) make it a top choice for users seeking longevity and performance.

3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra comes with a 5,000mAh battery, offering up to 20 hours 49 minutes for browsing, and 8 hours 54 minutes for streaming videos and 14 hours 21 minutes. It charges to 100% in about 59 minutes with its 45W wired charger.

READ ALSO: 9 Hidden Reasons Your Phone Battery Is Draining Fast Without Use

4. iPhone 16 Pro Max

Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro Max features a 4,685mAh battery, offering up to 22 hours 39 minutes for browsing, 10 hours 24 minutes for videos, and 12 hours 4 minutes for gaming. Its A18 Bionic chip and iOS optimization contribute to its impressive battery efficiency.

5. Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra

The Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra features a 5,500 mAh battery, delivering exceptional longevity. In battery endurance tests, it achieved an impressive 16 hours 16 minutes for browsing, 12 hours 30 minutes for videos, and 14 hours 18 minutes for gaming, placing it among the top performers in battery life. Additionally, it supports 65W wired charging, allowing for rapid recharging.

6. Samsung Galaxy S25+

Equipped with a 4,900 mAh battery, the Samsung Galaxy S25+ offers commendable battery performance. In testing, it provided 19 hours and 4 minutes of web browsing, 8 hours, 15 minutes of video playback and 13 hours and 31 minutes of gaming. The device also supports 45W wired charging, enabling a 70% charge in just 30 minutes.

7. Apple iPhone 16 Plus

The iPhone 16 Plus is renowned for its outstanding battery life. It features a 4,674 mAh battery, making it one of the best-performing iPhones in terms of battery endurance. Users can expect over 18 hours 5 minutes of video playback, 18 hours 5 minutes of web browsing, and 10 hours 32 minutes. It supports fast charging, reaching 50% in 30 minutes with a compatible 20W charger.

8. Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is the only Google Pixel phone on this list of phones with exceptional batteries. It features a 5,060 mAh battery. In battery tests, it achieved 18 hours 52 minutes of web browsing, 9 hours 24 minutes of video playback, and 10 hours 4 minutes of gaming. The device also supports 37W wired charging, reaching 63% in 30 minutes, and 15W wireless charging, ensuring users spend less time tethered to a charger.

When selecting a smartphone, battery life is a key consideration. These phones are leading the way in 2025 with exceptional battery performance to keep you connected throughout the day.