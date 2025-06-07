Defection: Gov Eno on path to lonely political oblivion – PDP Professionals

The defection of the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been described as an unfortunate step toward political oblivion.

The Conference of Professionals in the PDP made this assertion in a statement signed by the

Protem National Coordinator, Barr. Obinna Nwachukwu.

The statement, which noted that the governor has lost the confidence of the people of Akwa Ibom, maintained that the move has damaged the political standing of the pastor-governor.

The statement reads in part:

“The defection of Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) has ruined his political rating and reputation among Nigerians.

“It is very unfortunate that Governor Eno, who assumed office with the reputation of a man of God and a lover of the people, is now counted among the ranks of arrogant, ungodly, thoughtless, and depraved political actors—lawbreakers whose only desire is to accumulate power and loot resources meant for the wellbeing of ordinary citizens.

“The Conference, after an extensive review, finds it disappointing that Pastor Eno could admire and choose to align with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is widely adjudged to have failed woefully in his mid-term assessment.

“By this decision to politically self-destruct, Governor Eno stands alone on a path to political oblivion, as he can no longer command the solidarity of the people of Akwa Ibom State, who remain loyal to the PDP,” the statement said.

