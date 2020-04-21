Ajayi Crowther University unbundles mass communication programme

In line with the recommendations of the National Universities Commission (NUC), the Senate of Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo, has approved the unbundling of its Department of Communication and Media Studies.

The Senate took the decision at a meeting held online and hosted from the Vice-Chancellor’s office last Tuesday.

It was disclosed that the Department would now be broken into Department of Journalism and Media Studies, Department of Broadcasting and Media Studies and Department of Public Relations and Advertising.

However, at the meeting, the Vice-Chancellor, Rt. Rev. Professor Dapo F. Asaju, assured staff of the University that he would ensure that that the institution continues to pay their salaries in spite of the lockdown and restriction of movements occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Vice-Chancellor also told lecturers to continue to engage students online.

