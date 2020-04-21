We won’t allow forceful takeover of our land by herdsmen, Ondo community declares

Following the invasion of five communities in Ala area of Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State, the residents of the community have vowed not to allow forceful take over of their farmlands by some suspected Fulani herdsmen.

Speaking on behalf of the residents, the Head of Apedu Community, Mr Adegoroye Oro, appealed to the state government to save them from further attack from the suspected Fulani herdsmen.

Oro who lamented over the incessant destruction of farmlands and attacks by the herdsmen expressed displeasure over the recent development in the community.

According to him, the people of the community, especially farmers at the farm settlement were caught unawares when the Fulani herdsmen invaded the villages in the early hours of Monday.

He explained that the herdsmen on several occasions destroyed farms, injured farmers who complained about their activities in the area saying the people of the villages now lived in fear.

He, however, appealed to the state government to quickly come to their aid before the people of the community resolve to take the law into their hands.

“I want to call on our dear governor to save us from further attack and continuous damages of our farm produce, they will destroy our farms and torch our houses and farms, all in the name of grazing.

“Many of our people had been injured and we don’t want to take laws into our hands. We appeal to the state government to act on time before things get out of hands.”

Speaking, while in the community to access the level of destruction, the Special Assistant to Governor Akeredolu on Security matters, Alhaji Jimoh Dojumo, commended the people for their understanding, for not taking laws into their hands.

Dojumo who assured that the state government would take action to immediately unravel those behind the destructions.

He condemned the destruction of property and farms in the area, saying the state government will not relent in its effort to provide adequate security of lives and property of its citizens.

The Agro Rangers Squad of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Ondo State Command, also visited the scene of the incident with a pledge to provide adequate security for the people of the area.

The State Commandant of the NSCDC in the state, Mr Phillip Ayuba, expressed the readiness of the Agro Rangers Squad to provide adequate security as well as mediate between farmers and herders in case of any friction between the two groups.

It will be recalled that some armed men suspected to be Fulani herdsmen on Sunday night set some houses and farms in the communities ablaze, while the people of the farm settlements were sleeping destroying their farmhouses and shelter.

It was gathered that there was a disagreement between the herdsmen and farmers following the destruction of their farms.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE