COVID-19: Ganduje cries out to Buhari for help

Governor Umar Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has called the Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government to come to the rescue of the state in its fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The governor lamented that the state was over-stretched and required urgent support from the central government.

He said, “Despite our population with less economic power than Lagos State, which is economically viable, the Federal Government didn’t give any support while our positive cases continue to rise.”

He made the call while receiving the Director-General of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Chikwe Ihekweazu, who visited Kano. Ganduje said the state needed more testing and Isolation centres.

However, the NCDC has reiterated its commitment to support collaborative efforts with state governments across the nation in fighting the global pandemic.

Ihekweazu maintained that he was in Kano to assess the actual situation on ground regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the state and measures embarked on by the state government to address the issue.

He added that NCDC would design modalities to support Kano State to overcome the spread of the virus in the state.

Ihekweazu said the NCDC was working assiduously in ensuring that the challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic was curtailed nationwide.

Meanwhile, chairman, Kano State Taskforce Committee on COVID-19 Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna has advised people in the state to shun the habit of spreading rumours on COVID-19 which he said, undermines the collective effort of averting the spread of the disease.

This was contained in a statement signed and issued by Hassan Musa Fagge, chief press secretary to deputy governor Kano State. Dr Gawuna explained that such false information did not in any way contribute to the success being recorded in the fight against the virus in the State.

Dr Gawuna revealed that his committee and other health personnel were doing their possible best to bring an end of the pandemic. Thus, there is utmost need for people to give their necessary support and cooperation to address the situation instead of spreading false information.

“As it is well known, some of us must come out and sacrifice in discharging our professional duties to fight against the spread of the disease. So under any circumstances, we will continue to do the needful, and for those who became infected in this process, ours is to pray for their quick recovery,” Gawuna advised.

