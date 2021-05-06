After one year, you can’t challenge our decision

Any candidate who sits for the West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) being conducted by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and found culpable of malpractice and his or her results either in whole or part are cancelled based on this will only be given a year window to challenge WAEC for such cancellation.

By this development, WAEC will no longer entertain any appeal on results cancellation based on malpractice from any candidate in both school-based and private diets of its examinations after a year the results had been officially released.

The Nigeria Examinations Committee of WAEC, which is the highest decision-making organ for the organisation on examination-related matters in Nigeria, made the decision at its 71st meeting held in Lagos, last week.

NEC has a Federal Government nominee as chairman and four representatives each from state ministries of education and the Department of Education of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), All Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools(ANCOPSS) and the Head of the Nigeria National Office, among others as members.

The acting Head of Public Affairs unit of WAEC in Nigeria, Mr Demianus Ojijeogu, gave this hint in a statement made available to newsmen in Lagos.

According to him, the decision has taken immediate effect and covers all the previous cases.

He said part of NEC decisions on this matter was that WAEC would no longer keep exhibits of established malpractice against candidates again beyond one year as it would dispose of those documents thereafter.

He pointed out that this policy is applicable to old cases except there is or are pending court litigation in that regard.

Ojijeogu, who also said NEC would frown at schools, teachers and exam officials who aid malpractice at their centres, disclosed that those who indulged in the practice during the last year’s school-based examination would be reported to the ministries of education of their respective states for appropriate sanctions.

He however, said on the part of WAEC, schools found guilty of such offence would be derecognised and would not present candidates for future examinations for a certain number of years which he did not state.

He said all the affected candidates, teachers and schools would also be duly informed of the various NEC decisions as applicable.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.