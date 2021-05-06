A media professional details his ‘grass to grace’ story

A review of Dare Olorunfemi’s novel, A Man with Three Shadows by Deborah Omoare.

A Man with Three Shadows, written by Dare Olorunfemi, a multiple award winning broadcast journalist, details the author’s success story, after his journey through afflictions and pains.

The book shares the story of how the author miraculously escaped series of ghastly accidents, overcame agonies of 23 months of ruptured right shoulder, survived from a bite by a viper, escaped from the plots of unkind friends, among others.

Olorunfemi starts the book in the first chapter when he unveils his early struggle in life, including his experience when he develops a boil on his rib, shortly after he finished primary school, as well as his father suffering from asthma.

He then delves into his patient wait for admission into secondary school and while in the course of waiting, he assists his father on the farm, and sometimes goes to the farm alone when his father is down with asthma.

While working on his father’s farm on a fateful day, the arrival of his admission letter is announced to him in the farm by his mother.

It is also in the farm that the author is bitten by a viper; however, his father kills the snake.

Being bitten by a viper is so dangerous that the victim can die, but his parents take him to the chief hunter, who gives him a prescription, explains the taboo associated with being bitten by a snake, and on the seventh day, his family is congratulated that he survived the attack.

He then goes back memory lane when he is offered a job at the Federal Office of Statistics at Ajigo after graduating from secondary school, while he secures a better job in Leventis Technical Limited at Ibadan, before he gains admission to the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

The author details his involvement in a fatal accident with his cousin while on their way to Kaduna to visit his asthmatic brother.

He reveals that while his cousin dies following the accident, he regains consciousness after three days.

The aftermath of the accident then follows, including the agony he faces while teaching at Okeri Community Secondary School, especially with a broken shoulder, which is later operated upon.

In another section in the book, the author narrates the transition of his father, undergoing two operations on his right shoulder and gaining employment to the Radio Nigeria, Ibadan in 1990.

All through this period, the author continues to face the pain of his ruptured right shoulder, while consistently discharges pus. He is, however, miraculously healed by God after 23 months of passing through agonies.

Again, the author, alongside 17 other passengers, also escaped from a ghastly accident unhurt while on their way from Abuja to Ibadan.

The author also survives another accident which claimed the lives of seven persons, while he survives another accident on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

He then details his working years at the Radio Nigeria, where he reaches the peak of his professional career being promoted to the position of General Manager, Paramount FM, Abeokuta and later posted to Progress FM, Ado Ekiti by Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, with his core assignment being carried out at Ekiti.

He later gets promoted to the position of Director (Grade Level 17), at Radio Nigeria in January 2020.

The book is an undiluted description of the life journey of the author, describing his ‘bitter-sweet’ path to greatness.

It is a story full of bravery, determination and above all, faith in God. His intriguing real life story will spur the audience to develop faith in God.

