Africa’s response to energy transition

Africa in trends of globalisation has always been at the margin of the global economy since the period of 1960, the period that marked her formal decolonisation. Africa today, contributes 19 per cent of the global population, with over 50 per cent of the continent being rich in hydrocarbon and other valuable mineral resources, but only contributes three per cent to the global GDP.

The continent, despite being home to some of the world’s deepest oil reserve, have over 600million people without access to energy and 800 million people without access to domestic gas.

The recent global energy tilt due to climate change means, the global energy sectors’ bid to move from fossil fuels especially natural gas, oil, and coal to renewables like wind, solar, and water-based system of production and consumption of energy . Consequent to the transition, Africa without adequate technology would plunge into economic collapse and further widen the gas of energy poverty.

To decimate the undercurrent of energy transition, Dr. Farouq went further to explain the discovery of hydrocarbon energy in the 70’s, and how it fueled the industrial revolution and gave rise to the Pax-Britannia and Pax-Americana revolutions.

He explained also, the warmings researchers gave about the environmental reper of refining fossil fuels but Europe and America put their economic development first before considering environment hazards.

Unlike Europe and America, Africa entered the global oil industry to export oil as an essential market commodity instead of being a value-added commodity. In order, we export oil, and garner revenue to buy finished products of our resources from Europe and America. The idea of a global transition by 2030 is not only impossible but highly insensitive.





Uju Paulcy, Ujupaulcy@investandtrade.com

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…