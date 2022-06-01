Nigerian hard drug importers diverting shipment to Lome, Cotonou — NDLEA

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has confirmed a drastic reduction in the importation of hard drugs through the nation’s seaports, compared with the regular seizures being recorded at the airports.

In a chat with newsmen, the spokesperson of the agency, Mr. Femi Babafemi, disclosed that security at the nation’s seaports has been beefed-up, while also stating that many of the importers of hard drugs are now diverting to neighbouring countries like Benin Republic and Togo.

He explained that collaboration with sister agencies and stakeholders has sent a strong signal to importers of psychotropic drugs and added that seizures are made based on the intelligence-driven operation. He also ruled out compromise as the reason behind the drop in drug seizures at the nation’s seaport as compared to seizures recorded at the airports.

Mr. Babafemi further recalled that last year, the agency seized three vessels and convicted some dockworkers; he said the action must have sent a strong warning to those who use some of the carriers to bring in the drugs.

According to him, “these seizures are made based on intelligence-driven operations and if you remember towards the last quarter of last year, we had to seize about three vessels in Nigeria and that must have sent a very strong warning to those who use some of these carriers to bring in their imports into the country.

“So basically that must be responsible for the tight security at the ports, but then we have intelligence. Based on any movement, we tighten our own end of the chain to ensure that nothing escapes. So that has sent some strong warning to them (drug importers) and they are diverting to neighbouring countries and we are also strengthening our relationship with sister agencies in those countries, to be able to frustrate their attempt and that is why we tried to beef -p our presence on the waterways.

“Recently, the Nigerian Navy donated two patrol boats and other equipment to us, because we know if they cannot come in through the ports in Nigeria, they will be diverting to neighbouring countries and that is why we are strengthening our marine operations and working with sister agencies in the neighboring countries,” he said.

Also speaking to our correspondent, NDLEA commandant Apapa Command; Commander AmehInalegwu said the yardstick for measuring NDLEA performance is not just about seizures, he pointed out that the command has strengthened its security which has helped to reduce the influx of contraband goods into the country.