Predicting and addressing conflict

If I had found it difficult to discern the root of the sociopolitical and socioeconomic crises in Nigeria, I would have concluded that Boko Haram, banditry, kidnapping and the idiotic practice of money ritual are caused by maladministration and misappropriation of national wealth and the resultant awful disparity between a handful of haves and innumerable have-nots in midst of plenty—the psychological and physical subjugation of the masses with the instrument of state; and the insane arrogance of these representatives. I would have described the act of terrorism as the misrule and mismanagement of common wealth; the hijacking of the system of government by elected or selected representatives through formulation of obnoxious elitist policies that systematically make these representatives, who are elected and selected to serve and who should be accountable to their people, sudden plutocrats in the society. It’s true that the lack of vision and ineptitude by those who are serving as representatives have plunged the nation into deep crises, but when we understand the human disposition mechanism and the influence of time, it won’t really be easy to find anyone to blame.

Humans have a preconfigured primary disposition and acquire adaptive and alternating disposition structured by adoptable variable that modulates and makes human primary attributes highly susceptible to time oscillation. This makes time the major cause of sudden and highly observably behavioural change. Time alternates humans’ modulated and modified perceptions by regulating human disposition in relation to varying attractions and positions. And like human relationship, the relationship between nations oscillate between diplomacy and aggression due to the dynamics of time. Thus, conflicts or wars aren’t caused by collision of polarised intent but rather, by time-triggered-inclination. Time is the catalyst that triggers a fight between people, plunges nation into insurrection, and countries into wars. Everyone has a knowable time of probable self-crisis; a time that triggers personal, relation or work crisis. As an individual, a nation also has a predictable time of crisis.

No nation is safe from internal (socio-economic and socio-political) crisis. The economic prosperity of a nation isn’t a fortress; and there is no consistent diplomatic relation. In administrative matters, success depends on harmony with time. If an individual is inharmonious with time, time patterns the individual as Time-Agent-Provocateur (ZQuantum + E + t. Any person who is highly inclined to causing crisis within a defined territory). And thus not just lack of vision and ineptitude, time, as a resonant constriction that subliminally effects and modulates its relative source and the latently inducted collective, also stops progress, ignites maladministration, makes a person in administrative position or citizen to act in a way that may or can stir-up serious national crisis. Life equilibrium is pivoted on the ratio of probabilities to frequencies and life disequilibrium or annihilation is directly proportional to simultaneous certainties. Thus, although there are nine possible outcomes and all possibilities are made distinct through relation, position and time, only four variable possibilities are presented annually and each variable is a set of parallel possibilities. However, the certainty of any possibility is an exclusive occurrence.

Moreover, the Seedactivity law states that action, reaction, attraction, repulsion and the resultant responses and relationship are inertia until acted upon by time. And the impact level of activities are directly proportional to the catalysts exclusive and complementary variables’ harmony with position and time. Thus, if all complementary variables are out of sync with time as agent provocateur, however obnoxious government policies are, and intense the level of complaint and nearness to the edge of the precipice, there won’t be serious national crisis. But when complementary variables are in sync (catastrophic-inclination, national-vulnerability, time-agent-provocateur-time), time substitutes docility of the people with high level of belligerence or seditious activities. Life is osmotic, palpable and measurable. Actions and reactions are constantly recursive and because an entity adopts, adapts and acts as a capacitance, an observer can distinctly differentiate and classify actions and reactions into their variable elements, thus making it possible to do empirical analysis and to synthesize quantized sounds to extract ontological action and reaction syntaxes and to transcribe applicable syntaxes into recursive action, reaction and response formulas that are effective in empirical analysis and practical management of physical situations (i.e. relationships, conflicts, terrorism and so on).

Although precise attribution of certainty when there are innumerably parallel possibilities is still a challenge, time oscillation makes it possible to measure moments of certainty and to attribute certainty when there are only two or four unequal entities. Thus, it is now empirically and physically possible to prefigure when a nation may/will plunge into socioeconomic crisis or sociopolitical crisis or both, and the person time may/will use as a catalyst. And this makes it easy to stop current crises in Nigeria and preempt crisis in Nigeria and the world.

Ishmael writes in via psychspry@gmail.com





IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…