Adelabu commissions HOG Foundation’s office in Ibadan

…as founder declares 2027 Oyo Assembly bid

THe Hassan Olawale Giwa (HOG) Foundation, a philanthropic organisation based in Ibadan, has commissioned its new office complex in the Oyo State capital.

The event was chaired by the Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, and attracted a host of dignitaries, including traditional rulers, religious leaders, community heads, educationists and top politicians from Lagelu Local Government and across Oyo State.

In an address, the founder of the organisation, architect, businessman and philanthropist, Dr Hassan Olawale Giwa, expressed gratitude to God and appreciated guests for their presence.

He particularly thanked Chief Adelabu for attending the event despite his demanding national schedule.

Reflecting on the foundation’s mission, Dr. Giwa highlighted its life-changing programmes over the past 20 years, including educational scholarships, vocational training, agricultural initiatives and support for widows, the elderly, youths and women in various communities.

In a surprise announcement that drew loud applause, Dr. Giwa declared his intention to contest for the Oyo State House of Assembly seat for Lagelu Constituency in the 2027 general election.

He pledged to offer inclusive and impactful representation to his people.

He also used the occasion to congratulate Muslims in Lagelu Local Government, Ibadan, Oyo State and Nigeria at large on the commencement of the Islamic New Year, Hijrah 1447 AH.

He urged Muslims to internalise the spiritual lessons of the season and called for religious tolerance, harmony and good neighbourliness.

In his remarks, Chief Adebayo Adelabu described Dr. Giwa as a complete gentleman, a party loyalist, a dedicated family man and an exceptional philanthropist.

“Kindness to humanity is Godliness. To embody these five traits and still remain humble is worthy of commendation,” Adelabu stated.

He prayed for Dr. Giwa’s continued strength and longevity, urging all well-wishers to support and pray for the visionary philanthropist.

Delivering a lecture at the event, the Grand Imam of Ogbomoso, Sheikh Teliat Yunus Ayilara, emphasised the importance of servant leadership in politics.

According to him, those aspiring for public office must demonstrate the willingness and ability to serve others.

“Anyone whose presence in public office does not improve the lives of others cannot claim to have the love of God,” the cleric said.

He urged political aspirants to reflect on the true purpose of leadership and offered prayers for Dr. Giwa’s success and divine guidance.

