In a move aimed at promoting patriotism and preserving its cultural identity, the Bauchi State Government has unveiled plans to develop a state anthem and logo, designed to restore the state’s lost glory in tourism and culture.

The disclosure was made by the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Usman Shehu Usman, while briefing journalists at the end of the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting held on Thursday.

He explained that the proposed state anthem and logo would help instil a sense of pride and belonging among citizens, serving as enduring symbols of unity and identity for the people.

The Commissioner noted that the proposed anthem and logo would be crafted to reflect the state’s values, culture, and history, thereby making them a unique representation of Bauchi’s heritage.

According to him, the proposal aligns with the administration’s ongoing commitment to building a new Bauchi State, as encapsulated in Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed’s #MyBauchiProject agenda.

According to him, “The development of a State Anthem and Logo will help inculcate a sense of pride and belonging among the Citizens.”

In a related development, the government also announced plans to tackle land encroachment at the Lame Bura Game Reserve, citing security concerns. Authorities raised alarm over the increasing criminal activities in the reserve, which has reportedly become a hideout for criminal elements.

The state government reaffirmed its resolve to protect the reserve from further encroachment and criminal exploitation, with a view to safeguarding both the forest and surrounding communities.

In the agricultural sector, the government has directed the Ministry of Agriculture to begin the sale of fertilisers at a subsidised rate of N20,000. This initiative is aimed at supporting farmers and boosting wet season farming amid rising production costs.

The intervention is expected to significantly enhance agricultural productivity and reduce the burden on farmers across the state.

Usman Shehu Usman also revealed that the Council approved funding for the training of 1,000 youths in modern agricultural practices, as part of efforts to strengthen technical support in agricultural extension services.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Housing and Environment, Rt. Hon. Danlami Ahmed Kawule, disclosed that the state government has ratified the continuation of ongoing gully erosion control projects across three local government areas—Bauchi, Kirfi, and Alkaleri.

The erosion control efforts are to be carried out in Badara (Kirfi LGA), Gwaram (Alkaleri LGA), and Katsalle (Bauchi LGA), with over N900 million earmarked for the interventions.

He explained that the projects were critical in addressing the environmental challenges that intensify during the rainy season, often resulting in flooding, damage to infrastructure, and loss of lives and property.

The Commissioner stressed that the erosion control initiatives would enhance sustainable development and provide long-term environmental benefits.

Danlami Ahmed Kawule added that the projects are part of Governor Bala Mohammed’s broader agenda to drive environmental protection and infrastructural development across the state.

He further noted that the Council emphasised the need for the speedy implementation of another erosion control project stretching from Tsohon Kamfani, Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic, Federal Low Cost to Gwallagan Mayaka within the state capital. This intervention is supported under the World Bank-assisted Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) Project.

The government reiterated its commitment to delivering the dividends of democracy and improving the quality of life for its citizens through these wide-ranging development initiatives.

