2027: Atiku, Obi on joint ticket can’t beat Tinubu — Presidency

The Presidency has dismissed the possibility of a joint presidential ticket involving former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, posing any challenge to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.

Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, made this known during an appearance on Arise TV’s Prime Time on Thursday, insisting that Tinubu’s performance in office would be enough to secure victory at the polls.

His comment follows the adoption of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as the platform for the opposition coalition ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The coalition includes former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, former Osun State governor Rauf Aregbesola, former Kaduna governor Nasir El-Rufai, and former Senate President David Mark, among others.

“They are free to form alliances but as far as the APC is concerned we are not seeing them as any threat…If you merge Peter Obi and Atiku together, there is no way the two of them can beat a Bola Tinubu and Shettima ticket. It is going to be impossible,” Onanuga said.

He added that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is focused on governance, not campaign rhetoric, stating, “They are jumping the gun, it is not yet time for politicking.”

