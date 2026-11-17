The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has filed an appeal challenging the judgment delivered by Justice Peter O. Lifu on 5 November 2026, presenting 17 grounds for setting it aside.

The party also disclosed that it is challenging the ruling of 24 July 2026, which allowed Hon. Nafiu Bala Gombe to amend his suit.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Director of Strategic Communication of the ADC Presidential Campaign Council, Phrank Shaibu, said the party’s Notice of Appeal questions the trial court’s jurisdiction to hear what it described as an internal party leadership dispute.

It also questioned the court’s handling of an earlier Federal High Court judgment on the leadership transition, delivered on 2 July 2026.

“The 17 grounds challenge the foundation, findings and orders of Justice Lifu’s judgment. The ADC has asked the Court of Appeal to examine whether the trial court had jurisdiction, whether the claimant had standing, whether disputed evidence was properly assessed, and whether the sweeping orders made against the party can stand in law,” Shaibu said.

On the amendment ruling, the party said its appellant’s brief, settled by Chief J. S. Okutepa, SAN, argues that the trial court granted leave to amend the originating summons while deferring its decision on the party’s preliminary objection to jurisdiction.

The brief contends that the motion altered the description of the parties and the capacity in which a defendant was sued without prior leave.

The ADC said it had also applied for an injunction restraining the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from altering the party’s leadership records or the particulars of its presidential and governorship candidates pending the determination of the appeal.

The party argued that the judgment was based on an amended process already under appeal and that the trial court proceeded to judgment before the appeal against the amendment ruling was resolved.

“If INEC acts on the judgment now, the ADC says, the resulting changes could be difficult to undo and could render a successful appeal meaningless. The party is asking the appellate court to preserve the position that existed before the 5 November judgment,” Shaibu said.

“These are serious questions before the Court of Appeal. INEC must not make changes that could preempt the court’s decision or put the party’s candidates in jeopardy while our applications are pending. We are asking the court to protect the subject of the appeal so that its eventual decision has practical effect,” he added.

The party said it was making its legal challenge public in the interest of transparency and would defend its leadership and decisions through the courts.